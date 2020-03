If you were obese and you still managed to lose lots of weight, this is one fallout of an otherwise exciting journey. @Shutterstock

You feel great once you reach your weight loss goals. You can now finally slip into your skinny jeans with ease. And, you receive compliments all the time on how good you look. All this surely makes you feel like you have really accomplished a lot. But what most people don’t know about are the folds of loose skin under those trendy dresses.

If you were obese and you still managed to lose lots of weight, this is one fallout of an otherwise exciting journey. It is ok if this loose skin is safely hidden out of sight. But if you have it on your arms or thighs, you will not be able to show off your super-toned and slim body to all. This happens because during weight gain, your skin expands to accommodate the expanding parts of your body. But when you suddenly lose all the fat, your stretched skin cannot go back to its previous size immediately. The result is loose fold of hanging skin.

So, what do you do? Of course, you can resort to invasive procedures like body-contouring surgery like abdominoplasty, and lifts but it comes with its own risks. Instead you can try and solve the problem yourself. Here are some remedies for loose skin.

Take collagen supplements

This is easily available in the market. You can also add more bone broth to your diet. This is rich in collagen and is nutritious too. Do this throughout your weight loss process.

Regular resistance training may help

This will help you build up muscle mass. Strength training will also help you burn more calories. So instead of just getting rid of your fat, you are converting it to lean muscle. This will also prevent loose skin.

Get your nutrients

Make sure you get your daily requirement of nutrients. Plan your weight loss meals in such a way that you include proteins, vitamins, minerals, Omega-3 fatty acids and water in all your meals. This will boost production of collagen and keep your skin supple and elastic.

Use collagen creams

There are many “firming” creams that contain collagen and elastin. Regular use of these products will boost elasticity of your skin. Do this throughout your weight loss journey.