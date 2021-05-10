Dark spots or hyperpigmentation– probably one of the more despised skincare problems out there! For someone with hyperpigmentation, it can be frustrating to cover or treat skin discolouration. There are several reasons why a person develops dark spots on the skin, including exposure to harmful UV radiation, inflammation, heat and hormones. The main reason dark spots appear is the inflammatory conditions that damage skin cells and release the pigment into deeper levels of the skin. So, how can you get rid of this skin problem? Also Read - 5 effective ways to get rid of pigmentation or darkness around the mouth

Tips To Treat Dark Spots

So, if you got a smattering of discolouration and dark spots on your body, here are some ways to help you treat it. However, these ways may not show instant results, so you have to be patient. Also Read - Things to keep in mind while using vitamin C serum for your skin

Add Sunscreen To Your Routine

Someone who knows a thing or two about skincare knows that sunscreen is a must in any and every routine. Sun exposure can lead to a melanin response in the body, which can result in tanning. It can also lead to hyperpigmentation, leading to dark spots. Applying sunscreen to your routine is an effective way to prevent sun spots from forming and prevent intensifying pigmented marks. Also Read - 5 natural remedies to get rid of those dark spots

Keep Yourself Hydrated

One of the main reasons that one develops dark spots is dehydration. Not drinking enough water puts your body at risk of developing many skin issues, including dark spots. So, consuming enough water can act as a natural barrier for skin problems like dark spots and help you get clear skin.

Antioxidants Are A Must

Dark spot correctors are often formulated with antioxidants to minimize the appearance of dark spots. Antioxidants promote collagen production and help prevent abnormal skin pigmentation. These also help inhibit tyrosinase, an enzyme responsible for melanin production.

Exfoliate With Papaya

Papaya contains alpha-hydroxy acids, a type of acid used for dry skin and in anti-ageing products. It helps remove dull and dead skin cells and revealing healthy skin cells. Exfoliating with papaya will help remove the dead particles and help the skin brighten naturally. All you need to do is mash ripe papaya and apply it to the skin. Wash using gentle, circular motions for effective results.

Turmeric Is Your Holy Grail

Among all spices, turmeric is one of the most commonly used spices in Eastern medicine due to its healing properties. It contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that are used to treat pimples, reducing acne scars, battling free radicals and brightening hyperpigmentation. Simply apply turmeric mixed with some water on the affected areas to see results.

Don’t Skip Night Cream

All skincare enthusiasts are familiar with the concept of beauty sleep. Your skin repairs and rejuvenates while you sleep. And applying night cream will allow the right vitamins to reach the skin cells and radiate it from within. Some of the best ingredients found in a night cream that can help lighten dark spots include vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin B12, and vitamin E.

Note: While these may work for most people, they may not work for you. Make sure you consult your dermatologist before opting for a new skincare regimen.