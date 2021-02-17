It has become essential to look camera-ready due to the digital nature of our changed lifestyle. If you too are looking for skin treatments to help you look picture-perfect, we have you covered! Check out these skin procedures you can opt for.

We are all aware of the digital nature of our life nowadays. Whether in business or get-togethers, all of us are busy with zoom calls and webinars. People see you closer than they would in person when you are on a video call. Although makeup is a solution, it is not long-term. While we never really used to seek special treatments from doctors and resorted to makeup instead, it is better to get rid of the skin problems rather than seek short-term solutions. Plus, taking care of your skin is a vital aspect of enhancing your overall personality, and it will oomph up your look. So, here are a few skincare procedures as per Kiran Sethi Lohia that you can opt for, to get rid of skin problems like acne, blemishes, pigmentation, ageing, dull skin and dark circles. Also Read - Make your skin Diwali ready with this easy 3-day skincare routine

Profhilo For Aging Skin

As we age, our skin starts to lose its natural youthfulness and elasticity. Our skin gets thinner and drier, and other skin problems appear on the skin. Plus, our environment and the stress of everyday life contributes to premature skin ageing. One procedure that can help reverse the signs of ageing is profhilo. Also Read - Skincare Routine: 5 Things women with beautiful skin do before bed

Profhilo is an injectable skin remodelling procedure that contains Hyaluronic acid (HA). HA helps draws and holds water from your body rather than injecting you with fillers. The slow release of the hyaluronic acid stimulates the production of collagen and elastin, which in turn, helps improve skin tone, hydration and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Also Read - All face masks are not the same: Know the one that is best for you

Pixel CO2 For Acne Scars

Acne is frustrating, but when it leaves behind scars, it becomes even more annoying than it used to be. These scars are an awful reminder of a painful and irritating condition. When you are up close in an online meeting, it becomes more apparent and makes some people conscious. But they don’t have to be permanent. Procedures like Pixel CO2 and radiofrequency may help. According to the expert, such treatments help replace compacted scar tissue with healthy new collagen, significantly reducing the appearance of scars.

Skin Resurfacing With Clearlift 4D procedure For Skin Imperfections

Skin imperfections is a term for a number of skin problems, including marks, spots, discolouration, blemishes etc. These imperfections get highlighted on a video call and might make some people conscious.

“Skin resurfacing with Clearlift 4D procedure is a non-invasive laser-based skin treatment that quickly and effectively treats a variety of skin imperfections in no downtime,” Kiran Sethi Lohia told IANS. She further explained that it is a five-step procedure for different skin depths, in conjunction with the powerful and versatile Alma Q- Switched Laser. This procedure target helps tighten the pores, alleviate oil production and smoothens rough and uneven skin texture. It can help you get that clean and even skin tone.

Although there are several procedures that can help you get your desired skin, it is crucial to know that such problems don’t define you or your capability. But if you still wish to get a procedure done, make sure you consult with your dermatologist and thoroughly understand it before you opt for a treatment.

(with inputs from IANS)