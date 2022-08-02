Let Nature And Ayurveda Be Your Food Guide To Healthy And Beautiful Self

Let Nature And Ayurveda Be Your Food Guide To Healthy And Beautiful Self

Are you looking for ways to get naturally beautiful skin? If yes, then Ayurveda could be your final resort because it offers many skin benefits you need to know about.

I have always maintained that internal health and external beauty are two sides of the same coin. An unhealthy lifestyle, lack of sleep and exercise, stress, as well as wrong foods and nutritional deficiencies, can all reflect on the skin, making it dull and lifeless. Indeed, good health and physical fitness are imperative for glowing skin and healthy hair. Today, the medical world has identified that dietary faults not only lead to many diseases and ailments, but also to beauty problems. Unbalanced diets and wrong foods create deficiencies and also lead to a build-up of toxins and wastes in the body. This condition can be reflected externally too, in the form of beauty problems, like acne, dandruff, dark under-eye circles, sallow complexions, dehydrated skin, hair loss, obesity and so on.

Ayurveda For Health And Beauty

We are fortunate to have a traditional system like Ayurveda to guide us, because centuries ago, Ayurveda recommended foods that promote both good health and beauty. Ayurveda is a holistic system that takes into consideration diet, exercise, relaxation and lifestyle. It views good health as total well-being, of body, mind and soul. Indeed, the way of life that is prescribed by Ayurveda is all-encompassing and takes into consideration, diet and fasting, physical exercise, relaxation, sleep and so on.

Generally speaking, the ancient sages of India placed a high value on raw, natural foods and fresh fruit and vegetable juices. In fact, the detoxification of the body through raw foods and juices was considered to be the first step in curing disease and achieving good health. When we talk of natural foods, we include those that can be eaten raw, those that are naturally derived and those that are unrefined and unprocessed. Not only do they detoxify the system by promoting the elimination of wastes, but also bring about a sense of well-being and vitality. This is because they ensure that the body receives the essential nutrients and help in achieving the desired acid-alkaline and sodium-potassium balances.

TRENDING NOW

Healthy Diet For Beautiful Skin

Ayurveda advocates that a diet that is high in fresh fruits and vegetables, unprocessed cereals, sprouted grains, nuts, seeds, and yoghurt, can make one feel and look much better. The vitamins, minerals and trace elements found in natural foods are extremely essential to the immune system too, protecting the body from disease, degeneration and premature ageing. The diet should provide enough bulk to keep the digestive tract cleansed of toxins and wastes. Constipation and accumulation of toxins and wastes reflect on the skin, in terms of congestion, dull skin, blackheads and eruptions. The diet should also be low in fats, to prevent clogging up of the arteries and veins. A low-fat diet also helps to control weight gain. The diet should be high in minerals, which provide energy and vitality and also help skin and hair. Keep to a low salt diet. Excess salt leads to the retention of fluid in the body and slows down circulation. Sometimes, it can make the face and area around the eyes look puffy. For congested skin, a low salt diet is advocated.

Fresh, organic foods not only contribute to good health but give the skin a radiant glow. The general feeling of well-being and vitality actually improves the mental outlook, helps the body to cope with stress, boosts self-confidence and adds a zest to life. Ayurveda is the way that we can come close to Nature. Whenever we have gone away from nature, we have suffered, in terms of losing health and beauty, as well as damage to the environment. So let's bring nature into the experience of daily life.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES