Koreans Are Obsessing Over Double Cleansing, But Will Indian Skin Benefit From It?

Korean skincare trends have been gaining prominence all around the globe and double-cleansing is one people are obsessing over. But does it work for Indian skin as well?

There has been a long upsurge regarding obsessing with Korean skincare routines. The flawless skin texture of Koreans makes us crave perfection. Hence, Korean products and Korean skincare techniques are rapidly being adopted all over the world, including in India.

Much about Korean beauty is a combination of a healthy diet and lifestyle along with mild and effective skincare products. Their routine is more focused on skincare than makeup. An indispensable part of the Korean skincare routine is double-cleansing. They have brought to light the need to cleanse twice - once to remove makeup and grime, and the other to cleanse the skin deeply and thoroughly.

What Is Double Cleansing?

Not cleansing thoroughly is at the core of healthy skin. Double cleansing is the process of cleansing twice. The key is to use two types of cleansers. The first one is usually an oil-based cleanser or balm, which draws out all impurities and gently rids the skin of a majority of makeup and sunscreens.

TRENDING NOW

One cleanse is never enough to fully cleanse the skin. Therefore the second step involves going in with a water-based cleanser, which helps to really clean the skin along with sweat and dirt.

Why Is Double Cleansing So Popular Among Koreans?

Koreans follow a routine that essentially focuses on optimum hydration and moisturization of the skin. This is possible because the products are a combination of an oil-based balm and a water-based cleanser. When emulsified with water, the cleansing oil or balm performs to remove all the traces of dirt and pollutants to the core. Thus, it combines the two-step process and minimizes the need for two different products.

Double cleansing removes all product build-up and dirt much more efficiently than traditional cleaning methods. But unlike the regular cleansing method which often leaves the skin too dry, double cleansing ensures your skin remains supple and hydrated.

You may like to read

How Does It Benefit Indian Skin?

The harsh climate and excess pollution that Indians are exposed to call for a thorough skincare routine that doesn't strip or irritate the skin. The aim is to ensure all traces of dirt get removed without stripping the skin of vital nutrients. To cope with the weather and environment we live in, Indian skin requires as much nourishment and cleanliness as possible.

Unlike Koreans, there is a lot of variation among the Indian skin in terms of texture, colour, and issues. The high levels of pollution and heat in India can impact the skin severely. While it is important to treat all issues on a case by case basis, clean skin is at the core of it all.

Makeup is the reason for a lot of breakouts and skin damage, if not removed properly. A lesser-known fact is that even sunscreen should be removed with the same precision as makeup. If not cleaned properly through cleansing agents, waterproof sunscreen can stay on the skin causing breakouts and irritation.

So we can safely conclude, that the reasons for Koreans to double cleanse suit their skincare needs totally works for Indian skin sensibilities as well.

(The article is contributed by Dr Ramesh Surianarayanan, Head of Product - Research and Development, Foxtale)

RECOMMENDED STORIES