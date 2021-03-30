If you haven’t been living under a rock, then you would know that Korean beauty is all the rage. And Koreans takes skincare very seriously! From hydrating sheet masks to essences, Korean beauty trends have taken the world by storm. Koreans also happen to be trendsetters behind the glass skin. It is a skincare trend in which the face looks so luminescent that it appears like glass. Little extravagant way to describe it but some Korean beauty hacks can actually make your skin nothing less than glass-like.

While there are many tips available, there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to K-beauty. Basically, you will find many tips and hacks but skincare is your own journey and is not meant to be specific to someone or the other. With keeping that in mind, we have for you some K-beauty home remedies and tips to achieve flawless skin.

Korean Home Remedies And Tips For Glass Skin

While using the right skincare products is essential to maintain a healthy, glass skin-healthy diet, adequate water intake and some home remedies also play a pivotal role here. Keeping that in mind, here are some home remedies to help you get glass skin at home.

Rice Water To The Rescue

The benefits of rice water are not limited to the plate! In fact, fermented rice water has been part of the Korean skincare routine for decades. A 2013 study in the National Institutes of Health found that fermented rice water increased collagen production in the skin, which will keep your skin supple and prevent ageing. It was also found that using rice water regularly can help with skin damage from the sun. To prepare it, boil rice, strain and collect the water. Let it cool and store in a spray container. You can also soak rice in water overnight and collect the water the next morning. Let it ferment for 2-3 days and use it as a face mist in the morning and before hitting the sack.

Yuzu Lemon Face Mask

Glass skin is all about reinvigorating the skin and making it look fresh. Yuzu lemon is a Japanese ingredient that is a staple in K-beauty products. It is known to contain antioxidant protection that promotes anti-ageing and rejuvenate the skin for a youthful appearance. You need two drops of yuzu essential oil, 4-5 fresh strawberries and 1-2 tablespoons of Greek yoghurt for the face mask. Apply the mix on your face and neck, and let it sit for at least 30 minutes. Now, wash it off with some lukewarm water to make your skin feel invigorated.

Drink Barley Tea

Koreans swear by their teas, and Barley tea is no different. Barley Tea contains a lot of antioxidants and fibre that prevent signs of ageing and rejuvenate the skin. It comes loaded with amino acids that promote collagen, which lends structure and elasticity to the skin. Combine barley and water in a kettle and bring it to a boil. Let it steep for about 10 minutes and strain it. Drink it hot!

Make Damp Cloth A Part Of Your Routine

One of the easiest skincare hacks that Koreans love to use to get flawless skin is using a damp cloth. Use a soft cloth dipped in warm water to scrub the face. It is touted as an effective method to exfoliate and deep cleanse the skin within a few weeks.

Sleep With An Overnight Mask On

When you sleep, your body boosts blood flow to the skin and helps you wake up with glowing skin. Your skin cells boost collagen and repair the skin cells when you are asleep. To add to the repairing process, treat your skin to an overnight mask. These hydrating masks help retain and lock the moisture in the skin that helps give you a bright and glowing complexion, and have a glass skin.

Slap Your Products In

This tried and tested Korean skincare hack is great for those looking for a natural way to plump the skin. Instead of rubbing your products in, try slapping them in to improve blood flow and allow the product to penetrate better. Lightly slapping the product is also believed to stimulate collagen over time. Remember, slap the products in – don’t beat yourself up!

10-Second Rule

Another Korean skincare hack is to let your face dry naturally after washing it. Towel used to pat dry the skin is also bad for the skin. This is because the fibres contain bacteria and chemicals that can lead to skin problems. Another essential rule to be followed is the 10-second rule. You should be able to apply your skincare products within 10 seconds of washing your face. So, basically applying the products while your face is still damp. The idea is to apply the products when the pores are most receptive.

Double Cleansing

As the name suggests, double cleansing is all about washing your face with two cleansers. You start with an oil-based cleanser, followed by a water-based one. The purpose of this technique is to get the best of both worlds. An oil-based cleanser helps remove oil-based impurities, and a water-based cleanser helps remove the grime and sweat by working its way into the skin. People who are prone to acne should gently double cleanse to get rid of bacteria that leads to breakouts. It is also great to revitalize dull skin and allow other skincare products to penetrate more effectively.

Steam Massage Your Face

Ditch the facials and try giving your face a steam massage in the shower. Not only is it super easy, but it is effective as well. It is the perfect way to unclog pores and loosen whiteheads and blackheads to give you a natural glow. Use your fingertips in circular motions and start taping from the forehead and slowly progress downwards to the cheekbones, cheeks and jawline. Massaging is touted as a natural way that will help improve circulation and gives you a dewy complexion. Treat your skin to a 15-minute face massage at least twice a week to get soft and healthy-looking skin.