Nowadays, everybody is exhorting us to wash our hands frequently to be safe from the coronavirus outbreak. This keeps germs and pathogens away. But one fallout is skin damage. Too much washing of hands with soap and water will make your skin dry and flaky. Using a hand sanitizer is no better because the alcohol in them is also bad for your skin. This can age your skin and your hand may start looking wrinkled and old. That is why you need to develop a proper hand care routine at this time. You can easily do this sitting in your house. You don’t need professional help and just taking a few minutes out will help you maintain beautiful hands. We reveal a few ways that you can adopt to keep your hands nice and soft.

Wash with warm water

You need to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water to get rid of pathogens. This can strip your skin of natural oils and make it dry. But if you use warm water instead of cold water, it will help keep your hands soft. But don’t use hot water. Lukewarm is the best.

Use a soap that contains moisturisers

There are many soaps in the market that come with moiusturisers. These soaps are gentle on your skin. Try to use these as much as possible. Also, most soaps have a high pH. This causes unnecessary dryness. So try to use a liquid soap.

Use a moisturize after washing your hands

This will keep your hands soft and supple. Frequent handwashing will make the skin tighter and drier. That is why you need to apply a heavy hand cream immediately afterward. This will also provide a protective film and soothe the skin. Moreover, it will improve the skin’s appearance and texture.

Gloves can help

After moisturizing your hands, put on a pair of gloves. This will keep your hands moisturized for a longer period of time. It will also provide protection from further damage.

Blot dry

This is very important. When you dry your hands after washing, don’t rub with a towel. This is abrasive and can damage the skin of your hands. It is better to blot dry. Paper towels are best and more hygienic, but cloth towels can also be used. Just be sure to blot and not rub. And also dry your hands completely.