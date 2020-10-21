You must have heard of Kombucha tea if you are a skin enthusiast. But how effective is it for your skin? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who doesn't like a smooth and luminous skin? Making its way to almost every beauty influencer's wellness routine, Kombucha is the newest skincare trend popping everywhere. Even if you haven't tried it, you must have heard of the wonders it does for the skin. If you are wondering what Kombucha is, it is nothing but fermented tea, mixed with sugar and SCOBY – an acronym for "symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast."

While the popularity of this drink skyrocketed recently, the drink is believed to have originated somewhere in the 200 BC. Fast forward to several centuries later, this cult carbonated beverage has become popular yet again for its several benefits. But is Kombucha good for your skin? Here's what you need to know.

B vitamins

When the yeast breaks down the sugar during fermentation, certain vitamins and minerals are produced, including B vitamins like B2, B6 and B12, which are good for the skin. B vitamins are vital for maintaining and producing new and healthy cells. Drinking Kombucha tea will help your skin glow and strengthen your hair and nails.

Probiotics

Kombucha is rich in probiotics – types of bacteria that promote healthy skin and gives your skin a natural glow. Probiotics help strengthen the skin’s natural ability to protect itself from damage from natural stressors. However, more research is required to prove the presence of probiotics in Kombucha.

Vitamin C

Kombucha contains more vitamin C than an orange, according to a study published in the Wiley Online Library. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that protects the skin cells from damaging free radicals used by UV exposure. It also inhibits the production of melanin, which helps even out skin tone and enhance skin radiation.

Antioxidants

Kombucha tea contains antioxidants that attack the free radicals that break down your cells faster, which results in ageing. Our skin begins losing its elasticity and wrinkle as we age but consuming this powerful drink may counteract the process and leave you with better skin and decrease the signs of ageing.

Antimicrobial properties

Several studies have shown that Kombucha tea contains antimicrobial properties due to its fermentation process. It inhibits the growth of harmful microorganisms causing health problems. This is especially important for skin health, as many types of skin infections, including acne, athlete’s foot, cellulitis, are caused by bacteria or fungi.

Skin hydrating agent

Since it is consumed in liquid form, this beverage hydrates the body and skin and leaves it feeling naturally plump. Its hydrating properties contribute in reducing fine lines and other signs of ageing.

Kombucha tea has many health benefits for the skin, and there is no evidence that it is harmful to the skin, however, more research is required on the subject. Do not forget to consult a dermatologist before including it in your skin regimen.