We women love wearing some sort of foundation or powder makeup when we step out of the house. But we also worry if this beauty habit may harm our skin. Some believe that wearing foundation daily will clog the pores and suffocate the skin. Is foundation good or bad for our skin?

Beauty experts say foundation is good – as long as you’re using products that’s appropriate for your skin type. For example, if your skin is dry and more mature, a moisturizing liquid foundation may suit you best. Choose an oil-free liquid if your skin is a combination to normal, and for oily and acne prone skin, a powder foundation may be a good option. A skin expert has answers for all your doubts regarding wearing foundation daily, here are her explanations –

Foundation protects your skin

Celebrity Esthetician & Skincare Expert Renée Rouleau wearing a foundation in fact protects your skin from harmful UV rays – the main cause of skin aging. Foundation serves as a protective barrier on your skin. However, before applying the foundation, she says you should always wear sunscreen as your daily moisturizer.

Rouleau says if your makeup suits your skin type, it won’t clog your pores. About your concern that makeup may suffocate the skin, she says the skin does not respirate as our lungs do and so you don’t there’s nothing to worry about it.

When and how makeup affect your skin?

You may be making certain mistakes while choosing, wearing and removing makeup, which can harm your skin. Here are a few things that you should stop doing to your skin.

You shouldn’t be going to bed without washing off your makeup properly

According to Rouleau, your skin may be incredibly dirty at night due to dirt, oil, and makeup. If not cleaned, these can lead to clogged pores, breakouts, and contribute to a dull-looking complexion.

For removing liquid foundation (and water-resistant sunscreens), she suggests using a cream or lotion-based cleanser. You should not wet your skin before removing makeup. Because the cleanser will get diluted and the makeup will not break down very well, leaving you with unclean skin – Rouleau says.

Also, don’t use cleansing wipes to remove your makeup. Rouleau says cleansing wipes don’t truly clean the skin, instead, they smear dirt, bacteria, oil, and makeup across it.