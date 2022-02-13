Include THIS Fruit In Your Diet To Slow The Signs Of Ageing, According To Science

While ageing is a natural process, science has found that including avocados in your diet can prevent ageing. Here's what you need to know.

When it comes to your skin, it is natural for it to age as time progresses and there's nothing to be ashamed of. But it wouldn't harm if you can slow down the signs of ageing naturally, would it? Even doctors say that there are some ways to stop those fine lines from appearing earlier than expected. The first step towards wrinkle-free skin is taking care of it. Not only is it crucial to take care of your skin every day, but it is important to look for things that are making your skin age prematurely.

Over the years, there are many natural things that studies claim have the potential to slow down the signs of ageing. Now, a new study has found avocados that can help prevent ageing.

Avocados For Ageing

As per the study published in the journal Nutrients, people who ate avocado had higher amounts of lutein, which is linked to cognitive function and memory. The researchers derived the results after they put some to eat an avocado every day for six months and asked another group to eat a potato or a cup of chickpeas.

Another study published in the Critical Reviews In Food Science And Nutrition found that avocados are high in essential nutrients that helps prevent the signs of ageing, including vitamins, potassium etc. High vitamin A content in avocados can help us shed dead skin cells, leaving us with beautiful, bright skin. Their carotenoid concentration may also aid to protect against skin cancer by preventing toxins and damage caused by the sun's rays.

Watch Out For Allergies

While most people don't experience an allergic reaction to avocado, some can. So, look out for symptoms like hives, swollen skin, itching and eczema to avoid health complications.

Notice The Signs Of Ageing

While it is best to start including foods that can prevent ageing, you should also know the signs of ageing:

Fine lines and wrinkles

For both men and women, fine lines, crow's feet, and wrinkles are the most visible and frequently most concerning indications of ageing. Wrinkles occur when the elastin and collagen fibres that keep our skin firm and taut deteriorate.

Rough skin texture

Changes in texture are visible as the skin ages. Due to the layers of dead cells and the slowing of cell turnover, skin that was once baby-soft and smooth becomes uneven and rough on the surface.

Dullness of skin

Due to reduced moisture levels in the top layer of the skin, which occurs naturally with age, the consequence is a faded, dull complexion.

Uneven skin tone

As we age, our complexion becomes uneven in some areas. This could be attributed to the presence of more melanin in some areas of the skin than others, or to the function of hormonal levels in females.

Age spots

Due to the thinning of the skin that comes with ageing, tiny blood vessels become more visible. Overexposure to UV radiation causes age spots or liver spots, which are reddish or brown in colour and grow more visible as skin ages.

Dry skin

The moisture level of young, healthy skin is high, resulting in a fresh, dewy, and radiant appearance. As the skin's ability to retain moisture deteriorates with age, this depletes.

Pores

Pores grow or become more noticeable as we age due to a loss of skin elasticity and gravity pulling the skin down.

