If you love all things 'skincare', then you must be familiar with the Korean beauty trends, and nobody does it better than the K-pop idols. Apart from being supremely talented, Korean idols are known for their flawless and glass skin complexion. One of the Korean groups that are extremely popular and known for their glass skin complexion is BTS. The superstar septet has been taking the world by a storm with their songs and work equally hard every day. Aside from their amazing songs, smooth dance moves and cute personalities, their smooth skin is hard to ignore. Today, we are talking about their skin secrets that they have shared with Allure.

BTS’ V

V aka Kim Taehyung is considered one of the most handsome K-pop idols in the Korean entertainment industry. Known for his cute expressions and smile, V shared that he uses dampen cotton pads with toner. He likes to use lotion when he is on a flight. Despite his amazing skin, he said that his skin gets dry and oily relatively fast for which he has asked is fans to recommend him a good product.

BTS’ Jungkook

The maknae, Jungkook has some skincare concerns. He says that his skin is prone to pimples, which is very stressful for him. Kookie said that he uses toner and cream at night and follows the same skincare routine in the morning.

BTS’ Jimin

Believe it or not, Park Jimin keeps things simple when it comes to skincare. The secret to his glowing, smooth skin – WATER! The “Filter” singer shared that two of the most important things when it comes to skincare is never going to bed with makeup on and always washing your face at night. He also said that one should keep themselves hydrated by drinking a lot of water.

BTS’ J-Hope

J-Hope or Jung Hoseok revealed that he uses a toner and face cream in the morning. As for his night routine, he likes to use a toner, essence, acne care, lotion, and cream. Hobi likes to use a variety of products to maintain his smooth skin and includes products that help prevent acne.

BTS’ Suga

All of the Army knows that Suga is low-maintenance and likes to keep things simple. It is no different when it comes to his skincare routine. He shared that he likes to keep his skin moisturized with a sheet mask but does not follow a strict skincare regimen.

BTS’ RM

Kim Namjoon or RM’s skin concerns are like Jungkook’s. He shared that he has dry skin and likes to focus on products that keep his skin hydrated. So, think of moisturizing products that keep the skin moisturized and smooth.

BTS’ Jin

The worldwide handsome loves using sheet masks, and who does not love those! According to Jin, he enjoys sheet masks, especially after heavy makeup or when his skin is exposed to the Sun. Well, sheet masks are a perfect pick for those who want to give their skin an instant boost.

While these tips might work for the members of the K-pop group, it is always a good idea to consult your doctor to steer clear of any skin problems.