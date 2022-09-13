Humidity During Monsoon: How Can It Rip Off Huge Amounts Of Water?
Know how humidity during monsoons can rip your body off vast amounts of water.
Written by Tavishi Dogra|Updated : September 14, 2022 3:11 PM IST
Does your body feel hot and sticky? When the relative humidity is uncomfortably high, do you also think of moistness or dampness and then realise that it's not the heat but the humidity burning or tiring you out? Seeemaa Budhraja, the Nutrition Expert at Chicnutrix, explains how humidity during monsoon can affect your body.
What Is The Best Meaning Of Humidity?
Our body sweats when it's hot, but the sweat has a hard time evaporating since the air is already nearly full of water vapour during monsoon season and can't hold anymore. Eventually, the sweat rests on your skin, unable to evaporate into the air, and makes you feel hot and sticky. High humidity can have several adverse effects on the human body, contributing to feelings of low energy and lethargy. It can also cause hyperthermia which is overheating due to your body's inability to let out heat and can lead to dehydration effectively.
Exposure to too much humidity can make you sick from respiratory infections, as bacterial and viral infections cause illness to thrive and grow in high humidity. This can escalate the mucus in your nose and throat, leading to congestion, sneezing, runny nose and body aches. Because of how heavy and dense humid air feels, your body has to work more to breathe and deliver more oxygen. As a result, you can experience breathlessness and fatigue. This makes the physical activity even harder as there is less oxygen to breathe.
According to studies, it can also be humid when cold, which is not as comforting as a combination of cool temperature and moisture. This can make arthritis worse and could cause severe synovial inflammation. This could also aggravate the chances of experiencing more joint pains. In addition, although humidity makes your skin softer than in dry conditions, it can also make it more susceptible to rashes and acne.
Let's Understand What's Best We Can Do In Such A Condition
When you sweat and perspire, you can lose electrolytes such as sodium and chloride, which the body needs to function; hence it is essential to stay hydrated to avoid fainting, muscle cramps and overheating in humidity. So, keeping yourself hydrated by drinking lots of water or drinks with electrolytes when the humidity rises is advised.
Often heat stress can occur if your body is unable to cool itself. Untreated heat stress can turn into heat stroke if anybody feeling overheated needs to lower the body temperature by using fans, air conditioning, cooling liquids (fresh lime water, ORS, fresh juice, coconut water, electrolyte drinks, etc.) and sitting in a cold place immediately. If you still do not feel comfortable, consult your doctor immediately.
Humidified air is a frequently used treatment for asthma allergies, colds, nasal congestion, etc. Easy ways to cure these at home is through inhaling steam. This process helps the moisture to loosen the mucus making it easier to throw it out.