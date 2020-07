The acetic acid in apple cider vinegar is well known for its antibacterial and antifungal properties. © Shutterstock.

Yes, this common kitchen ingredient can be the solution to your skin problems. The golden liquid that you normally used for salad dressing is packed with healthy acids, vitamins, enzymes and mineral salts, all of which are beneficial for your skin. The humid weather of the monsoon can increase your risk of many skin problems. But if you have apple cider vinegar at home, there's no need to worry much.

The acetic acid, which is produced by fermenting the sugar from apples with yeast and other helpful bacteria, is the main active compound apple cider vinegar. This acid gives vinegar its strong sour smell and flavor. According to researchers, the acid is also responsible for apple cider vinegar's health benefits. Apple cider vinegar has been associated with a wide range of health benefits from lowering cholesterol and blood sugar levels, to treating indigestion, soothing a sore throat, relieving fatigue and aiding weight loss.

The acetic acid is also well known for its antibacterial and antifungal properties. Because of this apple cider vinegar is used as a common remedy for skin conditions like dry skin and eczema. As it is naturally acidic, apple cider vinegar also helps rebalance the natural pH of the skin and improve the skin's protective barrier. Below are some ways to use apple cider vinegar in to get flawless skin:

Face wash

Apple cider vinegar can be used as a facial cleanser to cleanse the skin of bacteria and debris. To make the face wash, mix 1/4 cup warm water and 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Use this mixture to gently cleanse.

Skin Toner

A toner helps cleanse and tighten the skin to protect it from bacteria and other impurities.

Apple cider vinegar is an astringent, which can function as a toner when applied to the skin. Apple cider vinegar has astringent properties, which can function as a toner when applied to the skin to improve blood flow and minimize pores. It is a great remedy for oily skin.

To make apple cider vinegar skin toner, mix 1 part apple cider vinegar and 2 parts purified water. You may also add a few drops of essential oil. Apply this mixture on a cleansed face using a cotton pad or ball. Rinse it off with cool water.

Spot treatment

Want to get rid of rogue blemishes, age spots and reduce fine lines, simply dab a small amount apple cider vinegar onto a soaked cotton swab or cotton ball and apply it directly to the affected areas. Leave it on for 30 minutes and rinse off with cold water. Applying apple cider vinegar may also help to prevent those pesky pimples from fully forming.

Remedy for stubborn acne

Apple cider vinegar contains antibacterial substances that can help cure that stubborn acne and pimples by keeping the skin pores free from bacteria, oil, and dust. To make this home remedy, mix unfiltered apple cider vinegar with water. Now, apply it on your skin for 10 minutes using a cotton ball and wash off with warm water. Reapply it a few times daily for spotless skin.

Sunburn Cure

If you’re suffering from sunburns, applying apple cider vinegar can help soothe the pain and speed up the healing process. For this remedy, mix apple cider vinegar with water. Now, douse a washed cloth in the solution and gently massage it to your sunburned skin for a while.

Caution: There are not many studies backing the safety and efficacy of this remedy. In fact, one study found that the use of apple cider vinegar led to skin irritation in people with eczema. Therefore, always talk to a dermatologist before trying new remedies, especially on damaged skin. Also, never apply undiluted vinegar to the skin, as it can cause burns.