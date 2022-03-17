How To Remove Holi Colour From Skin And Hair With Your Own Homemade Natural Cleansers

Washing off after the Holi festivities can be tiring and, as many people reading this will agree, also quite frightening. Well, you have had your fun and you have colour pasted across your skin and on your scalp. How do you get back to looking normal again? Most cleansers have chemicals in them and may cause allergic reactions. So, it is better to go for a herbal or natural cleanser. But anything 'herbal' can also be a bit expensive. So why don't you just make some natural cleansers at home and use them to clean up after Holi festivities are over? Beauty icon Shahnaz Husain shares a few recipes for natural cleansers that you can make sitting in the comfort of your home.

FOR THE SKIN

Here 's how you can make your natural cleansers for all skin types.

For normal skin

Here's how you can make your own cleanser.

Take half a cup of cold milk.

Add one teaspoon of any vegetable oil, like "til," coconut or sunflower oil.

Mix well.

Dip cotton wool into this mixture and use it to cleanse the face.

For oily or combination skin

Here's a perfect recipe for oily or combination skin.

Take half teaspoon of lemon juice.

Add one teaspoon each of cucumber juice and cold milk.

Apply on the face with a gently massage.

Leave on for 10 minutes.

Wipe off with moist cotton wool.

Then wash with plenty of plain water.

For all skin types

Try this if you are not sure of your skin type.

Mix two tablespoons olive oil OR sesame seed (til) oil with half a cup of curd.

Add one tablespoon each lemon juice and honey.

Also, add a little turmeric.

Apply this on the face, neck and arms.

Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash off with water.

This removes colours and also removes tan.

FOR YOUR NAILS

Post Holi festivities, your nails need cleaning too. Here's how you can go about it.

Use cool water to wash the nails first.

Then put a tablespoon of almond oil and two tablespoons vinegar or lemon juice.

Mix well.

Dip finger tips in this and soak for 10 minutes.

Then wash off and rub nails with a piece of chamois leather (available at a cosmetic shop).

FOR YOUR HAIR

After a riotous Holi, your hair will need a lot of care. But first you will need all your patience to clean it out. And, it is no easy task. Here's how you do it.

First rinse hair with plenty of cool water, to wash off the colours and pieces of mica and prevent them from settling on the scalp.

Heat til oil and apply on the scalp and hair, along with egg white.

Then wash the hair after half an hour.

After shampoo, mix the juice of a lemon and half a cup of rose water in a mug of water and use as a last rinse.

Alternatively, you can also try out this recipe.

Add a handful each of dry reetha, amla and shikakai to one litre of water and soak overnight.

Next day, simmer over a low fire till water reduces to half.

Cool and strain.

Keep in fridge.

The liquid is enough for four hair washes.

Avoid making large quantities at a time.

Play safe herbal holi!

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)