How To Manage Psoriasis In Winter? 5 Dermatologist Tips

Psoriasis appear commonly on the scalp, elbows, knees, and lower back. © Shutterstock

This article discusses how a person can manage their psoriasis without losing out on the fun during the winter months.

Are you suffering from painful skin rashes with itchy, scaly patches, most commonly on the elbows, knees, and scalp, that seem to worsen in the cool winter months? Then you are likely to have Psoriasis an auto-immune inflammatory skin condition that affects millions of people worldwide. The many types of psoriasis often have similar triggers, including cold weather. Several other factors, including less sunlight and humidity, may make psoriasis flares more likely in the winter.

Cold, dry conditions steal the natural moisture from your skin, leaving your skin dry and causing flares. Moreover, people tend to take long hot showers or baths in winter, further aggravating skin dryness. Besides dry skin, reduced exposure to sunlight can also trigger a psoriasis flare as people usually tend to spend more time indoors or with skin covered up with warm clothing to protect themselves from the cold. Dr Monica Chahar, Chief Dermatologist & Director, Skin Decor, Dwarka New Delhi, discusses how a person can manage psoriasis without losing out on the fun during winter.

Keep your skin moisturized: Lower humidity in the winter means it is essential for people with psoriasis to keep their skin moisturized. Applying a moisturizer generously every time you wash your hands or after a shower is recommended. Doing this allows for sealing the skin's moisture and helps reduce itchiness and discolouration. Additionally, it may be more beneficial to use thicker creams and ointments in the winter to ensure moisture sealing into the skin. In addition to using moisturizers to keep the skin moisturized, a humidifier at home helps add moisture to the air and prevents dry skin. Stay hydrated: People with psoriasis should keep themselves adequately hydrated during the winter to combat skin dryness. It is essential to retain moisture as the skin barrier function can be impaired when the humidity is low, causing the skin to become dry and resulting in psoriasis flares. Avoid long hot showers: Long hot showers can cause the skin to dry, resulting in flares. So instead, opt for baths using warm water rather than hot water, limit bath time to 15 minutes and showers to 5 minutes, use a moisture-rich soap or cleanser and end up applying a fragrance-free moisturizer within 5 minutes of taking a shower or bath. And you are all set to face the cold minus the dryness. Wear proper clothing: It is essential to stay warm during cold weather by wearing a winter jacket, cap, gloves, and appropriate footwear when outside. Also, ensure that your clothes use soft fabrics such as 100 per cent cotton. These garments will place less mechanical stress on the skin than rough materials, potentially aggravating psoriasis flares. Avoid stress: Stress can trigger psoriasis, so avoiding or reducing stressful activities is best. In addition, a person can practice relaxation techniques, such as yoga, meditation, etc., to combat stress and help manage their psoriasis.

So, here you are, fully armed with managing your psoriasis flares and enjoying the cold weather.

Happy winters!