It is very tempting to squeeze blackheads, but if it is not done correctly, you will end up introducing more oil, bacteria, and debris into your skin. This can cause the opening to get bigger, push the inflammation deeper, and lead to scarring of the skin. Aggressive squeezing can also cause damage to the skin. Here we bring to you an easy and effective way to get rid of the nasty blackheads. Also Read - Blackheads on your nose or chin? Spot treatment can work wonders

Eggs are one of the most nutritious foods on the planet. Eggs are rich sources of protein, selenium, vitamin D, B6, B12, and minerals such as zinc, iron and copper. More than half the protein of an egg is found in the egg white. This egg white is not just healthy for our diet, but also good for your skin and hair. It is a popularly used natural ingredient to achieve flawless skin and gorgeous hair. Egg white mask is an effective home remedy to remove blackheads from the nose. Also Read - DIY egg white face masks for summer skin woes

Egg white mask: How to make and use it

Blackheads are small, dark lesions that are caused when dead skin cells and oil clog your pores. Applying egg white mask can shrink the pores and tighten the skin to keep the blackhead formation at bay. Also Read - Don’t squeeze or scrub blackheads: Here are 5 natural ways to clear the dark bumps

To make this mask, beat an egg white until it appears white and foamy. Then mix in one teaspoon (tsp) of lemon juice and one tsp of honey.

How to use it: Wash your face with warm water and pat it with a clean, dry cotton towel or washcloth. Now apply the mask to the affected area (nose) using a fan brush or cotton pad. Let this layer dry and apply the second layer. Leave on the skin for 15-20 minutes. Rinse the mask off with tap water. Make sure you wash it well so that the smell does not stay.

Want to another method of using the egg mask? Paint the egg white mask onto blackhead-affected areas. Place a strip of a paper towel over the areas, and brush on another layer of whipped egg. Let it sit for about half an hour, then peel up and off the strip.

Two other natural masks you can try

If you can’t bear the smell of egg white, try using these ingredients that you can easily find in your kitchen shelf.

Lemon Honey Mask

Lemon has astringent properties which help open the clogged pores and remove dirt and excess oil from your skin. The Vitamin C in lemons helps lighten your skin complexion. Honey has antibacterial properties that can keep bacteria that cause blackheads at bay.

How to apply: Mix one teaspoon of lemon juice and half a teaspoon of honey. Apply this mixture on your nose and let it dry for about 15 minutes. Then wash it off with lukewarm water. Repeat 3-4 times in a week for the best results.

Baking soda and lemon mask

Baking soda can act as a natural exfoliator and help get rid of the dead skin cells, which causes blackheads. Lemon helps remove grime and acne-causing dirt from pores and the epidermis, as well as moisturizes your skin.

How to apply: Mix one tablespoon of baking soda with a half tablespoon of lemon juice. Apply this paste on your nose. Once it dries, rinse it off with lukewarm water.