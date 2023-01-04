How Many Times Do You Wash Your Face In A Day? Face Wash Guide By Dr Rashmi Shettyra

Renowned dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shettyra recommends washing your face four times a day. Here's the face wash schedule you need to follow.

Winter or summer, regular skin cleansing is important to keep your skin looking radiant and healthy. But how many times you should wash your face every day. Renowned dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shettyra says it is perfectly fine to wash your face four times a day.

She recommends washing off with a face wash two or three times a day, depending on your skin type and lifestyle, and once time simply rinsing off with warm water. Here's the dermatologist's guide on how and when to wash you face daily:

First time: As soon as you wake up

You should cleanse your face with a face wash as soon as you wake up. This will remove the toxins your skin releases overnight, your last night's skin care that has been staying on your face, dust from the pillow, etc. as well as prepare your skin for your dawn skin care, says Dr Shettyra.

Second time: Before you begin getting ready for the day

Wash you face again before applying your moisturiser, sunscreen and make up for the day. "Cleanse with face wash if you went to the gym or have oily skin or simply rinse with water if you have normal, dry, sensitive, dehydrated skin, advises Dr Shettyra.

Third time:Around 5PM or once you get back home from work

This time you need to cleanse your face with a face wash to get rid of the makeup, dust, pollution, sweat from the day. Then you can apply your dusk skin care.

Dr Shettyra recommends double cleansing using a cleansing balm or super mild creamy exfoliator, if you apply makeup, work outdoors, have oily skin or sweat a lot during the day.

Fourth time:Just before going to bed

It is essential to rinse your face with warm water just before going to bed and applying your night time skin care.

Does this face wash schedule make skin cleansing easier? You can comment on Dr Rashmi Shettyra's post on Instagram.

Benefits of washing your face regularly

Regular skin cleansing helps remove dirt, oil, pollutants, germs, dead skin cells and other impurities from on your face that can lead to skin problems like acne. Washing your face give the skin a fresh look and make it easier for skin care products to penetrate the skin properly.

Regular facial cleansing also prevents the production of excess oils and clears pores, which decreases the chances of a breakout.

Daily facial washing along with the use of a good moisturizer is essential to keep the skin well-hydrated. Insufficient hydration can cause severe redness, dryness and irritation, and make your skin appear aged.

Remember to choose the right face wash or facial cleansers according to your skin type. Before using any product, it is advisable to always consult with a dermatologist.