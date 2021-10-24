How Does Grape Seed Work In Skincare To Help Achieve Glowing & Hydrating Skin?

How Does Grape Seed Work In Skincare To Help Achieve Glowing & Hydrating Skin?

Are you looking for ways to get a glowing and hydrating skin? Maybe grape seed extract can help you. Read on to know more.

If you suffer from skincare woes and are unable to find a practical solution, grape seeds might help you out. Found in plenty of skincare products such as cleansers, moisturizer, scrubs, etc., grape seed extract is an excellent source of Vitamin C, E, and other antioxidants that provides immense beauty benefits. From enhancing skin texture to brightening the complexion, reducing fine lines to regulating sebum production, grape seed extract works like magic for the skin. Here are the five reasons you must include skin products with a high concentration of grape seeds in your beauty ritual.

Grapeseed For Plump And Hydrated Skin

A rich concentration of omega fatty acids and vitamin E in grapeseed keeps the skin hydrated and supple by reducing transepidermal water loss. The beauty ingredient also strengthens the skin barrier and replenishes lost lipids to balance the moisture levels for a prolonged period. Additionally, using grapeseed scrub help remove the top layer of dead skin cells and thus uncover smooth and glowing skin underneath.

Grapeseed For Combating Acne

The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties of grapeseed make it a viable choice for reducing the occurrence of acne. A rich concentration of linoleic acid in grapeseed helps to diminish clogged pores and control excessive sebum production, which is responsible for acne formation. Besides, regular use of grapeseed also helps to reduce the appearance of acne scars and hyperpigmentation.

Grapeseed For Skin Brightening

You may like to read

High levels of antioxidants found in grapeseed oil, such as vitamin C and proanthocyanin, help in regulating melanin production, which enhances skin complexion and fights pigmentary disorders. Besides, the compounds present in grapeseed amplify the sunscreen effect and work to minimize sun damage by preventing your skin cells from absorbing UV rays or other environmental aggressors.

Grapeseed For Anti-Aging

Polyphenols in grapeseed help mitigate the premature signs of aging such as fine lines, wrinkles, dehydrated skin, sunspots, etc. Regular use of grapeseed oil boosts the production of collagen and elastin, which makes the face appear youthful and tighter. Besides, the natural antioxidant properties of grapeseed oil minimize the appearance of pores, improve skin tone, and reduce the risk of breakouts.

Eases Dark Circles

Dark circles caused by fatigue, sleeplessness, UV ray damage, and dehydration can be combated with grapeseed extract. When applied on a regular basis, the beauty ingredient works brilliantly to reduce the pigmentation beneath the eyes and diminish the baggy appearance, leaving the skin refreshed and rejuvenated.

Heals Scar Tissues

The regenerative properties of grapeseed extract help stimulate the formation of skin tissues, which helps minimize the appearance of deep scars and stretch marks. This way, grapeseed extract softens the rough feeling texture and treats the damaged skin.

Great For Massaging

Grapeseed oil is a perfect choice for massaging as it does not cause any adverse reactions and nourishes the skin from deep within. The oil is gentle on the skin and not greasy to touch, unlike other oils used for massaging purposes. Regular massaging with grapeseed oil soothes sunburn and provides a healthy glow to the skin.

(Inputs By Ms. Arthi Raguram, Founder, Deyga Organics)