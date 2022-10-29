How Can You Protect Your Skin From Psoriasis This Winter Season?

What are the signs of psoriasis, and how can you manage it?

World Psoriasis Day 2022: Psoriasis is a common skin disorder affecting adults and children. The condition can cause your skin cells to form silvery, rough red patches with white scales that can be itchy and vary in size. It commonly affects the joints, scalp, and lower back. The occurrence of psoriasis is quite common during winters as the cold winds, low humidity, wet weather and less sunlight can drain the moisture out of our skin and make it dry and itchy. Recent reports highlight that the disease affects approximately 2-4% of the population resulting in more than 10 million cases in India annually. The disease affects men more than women and can occur across all age groups. However, due to certain stigmas, psoriasis is often misunderstood, and patients tend to hide the disease by wearing long sleeve clothes, high collars and long pants to hide their skin lesions. How to deal with psoriasis in winter? Explains Dr Shireen Furtado, Consultant - Medical & Cosmetic Dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital

The signs and symptoms of psoriasis include -

Red patches on the skin surface Soreness, burning and itching Large scaling spots Dry, cracked skin that bleeds Thickened, pitted or ridged nails Swollen and stiff joints

People with psoriasis can use emollients to help hydrate their skin by forming a greasy layer over the skin surface, preventing water loss and retaining moisture. The most commonly used emollients are white soft paraffin and liquid paraffin, which can be applied immediately after the bath and between the treatment periods for the best effect.

Additionally, people can use these winter psoriasis treatment strategies to prevent themselves.

Use a moisturising soap while bathing Apply fragrance-free products to avoid allergic reactions Take short warm baths instead of long showers in hot water Use a humidifier while staying indoors to keep the air moist and prevent dryness Wear a layer of cotton clothes or multiple cotton clothes to avoid irritation and flare-ups caused by fabrics Use a scarf/hat along with gloves to protect the exposed areas of the skin while stepping out

Natural sunlight can help reduce the symptoms of psoriasis. Saltwater dips and sunbathing have long been known to help reduce the symptoms of psoriasis. This is also called balneotherapy. In addition, simple Vitamin D-based creams and coal tar shampoos can help reduce the severity of the disease. The more severe disease would require a more aggressive approach, always keeping in mind to treat the patient, not the disease.

