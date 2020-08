The cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry offers a vast range of skincare products with claims to keep your skin looking healthy and glowing. But most of these products come with artificial colours, fragrances, preservatives and chemicals that may do more harm than good. In addition, they can burn a hole in your pocket. Go natural and save your skin as well as your hard-earned money. We bring to you some natural ingredients that are known to work wonders on your skin. The best part – these ingredients are easily available in your kitchen. However, they have been proven to be very effective in battling breakouts, soothing irritation, reducing pigmentation, preventing sun damage and more. Check them out: Also Read - Facial cupping can give you an instant facelift and more

Raw milk

It can be used as a facial and body cleanser. Raw milk contains lactic acid, vitamins A, D, E and K and protein. Lactic acid acts as an exfoliating agent and helps in attaining glowing skin. Cold raw milk can be used as a toner to treat dry skin. Simply apply raw milk on your face using cotton balls and let it stay for about 15 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water.

Yogurt

Yogurt is also an excellent source of lactic acid that is known to help tighten and shrink pores and prevent acne and pimples. Lactic acid also acts as a natural exfoliator and helps remove dead skin cells and support the growth of new cells. Yogurt can also help moisturize your skin and delay the signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines. Make a face pack by mixing yogurt and oatmeal thoroughly. Apply the pack on your face and neck while massaging in a circular motion. Leave it for 10-15 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is known for its healing, cooling and soothing properties. It is one of the most widely used herbal remedies for topical skin conditions like acne, eczema, sunburns, et al. Aloe vera moisturises your skin while hydrating and nourishing it simultaneously. Apply fresh aloe vera gel on your skin regularly to get the best results.

Honey

Honey has anti-bacterial and anti-septic properties that can help fight against skin infections and prevent breakouts on the face. It’s also packed with antioxidants that help prevent skin damage and premature aging. Further, it can hydrate the skin, keeping it soft, radiant, and glowing. Apply a mixture of honey and lemon juice on your face and wash it off after 20 minutes.

Papaya

Papayas are a rich source of plant compounds that can enhance the skin glow and complexion. The enzyme papain in papaya acts as a natural exfoliator and helps remove dead skin cells, leaving your skin lighter and supple. Mix ripe papaya pulp with honey and lemon juice to make a smooth paste. Apply this on your face and leave it for 15 minutes before washing it off.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are packed with vitamin C, which is a natural skin brightening agent. It also contains a high amount of lycopene − an antioxidant that prevents cellular damage and skin inflammation. Applying tomato on the face can help unclog pores, soothe sunburn and reduce acne, pigmentation, dullness and dark spots. Prepare a face mask by mixing some raw honey in tomato pulp. Apply the mask on the face and wash off after 15 minutes with lukewarm water.