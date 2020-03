Honey can be used as an exfoliator to remove dead cells on your skin.

Since ancient times, honey has been part of our day to day life offering both medicinal and dietary options. Rich in antioxidants & flavonoids, honey offers several health benefits. Because of its antibacterial properties, honey is also used as an effective remedy for many skin problems.

You can use honey in several ways to enhance the beauty of your skin. You can use honey by itself or combine with other home remedies to treat your skin problem. Here are some of the beauty benefits using honey on your skin:

Clears black heads

When you apply honey on your face, it opens up the pores and cleanse the black heads. It has antioxidants, antiseptic, and antibacterial properties, which help fight acne. At the same time, it hydrates and tightens the skin to give you clearer complexion.

Removes dead skin cells

Old and dead cells may cause irritation and itchiness. Honey can be used as an exfoliator to remove dead cells. Unlike artificial exfoliators, honey is gentle on your skin. Rubbing honey gently on your face will also brighten your complexion.

Cures acne and pimples

As it has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, honey is an effective remedy for ace and pimples. It removes excess oil from the surface of your skin and clears out any blockages or clogged pores. Clogged pores if left unattended can cause acne and pimples on your face.

Hydrates your skin

Lack of adequate moisture can lead to dry and itchy skin. Honey has moisturizing and soothing effects. Applying raw honey keeps your skin hydrated, and make it soft, radiant, and glowing.

Honey contains natural humectants and emollients that increase the water content and reduce dryness in the skin. This effect remains even long after you’ve washed it off.

It has anti-aging benefits

Honey is a natural anti-aging skincare ingredient. It helps plump and hydrate your skin and prevent free-radical damage. Using honey on your skin may help reduce appearance of wrinkles. Honey is rich in antioxidants, specially polyphenols and flavonoids, that help prevent collagen damage. This in turn reduces your visible signs of aging.