Homemade Bath Salt Recipes To Reduce Stress, Induce Relaxation

Nothing feels better than a bath after a long day at the office? If you want to make it more relaxing, then here are some homemade bath salts by Shahnaz Husain you can try.

The wonderful thing about baths is that they are soothing and relaxing and yet, help to refresh and revive. Fragrant, pre-bath massage oils can benefit both body and mind. The aromas of many flowers are known to have a calming effect on the mind and help to induce relaxation. A combination of essential oils also works wonders. A few drops of essential oil of rose and lavender can be added to sesame seed (til) oil or olive oil. Both rose and lavender have a cooling and calming effect. Remember that essential oils should never be used directly on the skin. They must be diluted with pressed oils. Olive oil, of course, is ideal as a body massage oil, especially in summer. It restores the normal acid-alkaline balance of the skin and protects it.

How Do Bath Salts Help?

Bath salts can ease muscular tension, remove fatigue and induce relaxation. They also help to remove toxins and promote a general feeling of well-being, apart from nourishing and softening the skin. Some ingredients help to exfoliate the skin, leaving it cleaner and brighter. The idea of using bath salts actually came from the mineral springs or hot springs, which people frequent for their health benefits. Apart from salts, today's Bath Salts also contain many other ingredients, like fragrances and oils, to make the bath experience more luxurious and enjoyable. Bath salts are of real benefit if you can soak them in a tub bath. But one can also use them as pre-bath treatments if you cannot have a tub bath. Tie bath salts ingredients in a piece of clean cloth, and rub the bundle on the body. Or, mix the ingredients and rub them gently on the body. Wash off while bathing.

Homemade Bath Salt Recipes

Here are a few bath salt recipes which you can make at home:

TRENDING NOW

Recipe 1: Almond oil bath salt

1 cup powdered milk

1 cup bicarbonate of soda

One tablespoon of almond oil

Mix with hot water and add to the tub of water for a soak

I cup powdered milk

3 tablespoon gram flour

3 tablespoons bicarbonate of soda

5 drops Aloeswood (Ood) essential oil

Tie the first three ingredients in a bundle and add to water. Add aloeswood oil directly to water.

Some additives can also be added to bathwater. They help to remove fatigue, nourish the skin and also add fragrance, removing body odour.

Recipe 2: Jasmine oil bath salt

Jasmine oil is widely used in Asian countries in combination with pressed oils or lotions to massage the body. jasmine is said to have an uplifting effect on mood and emotions. A few drops of jasmine oil can be added to bathwater along with a pressed oil or powdered milk. Jasmine is said to have an uplifting effect on mood and emotions. Rosewater can also be added to bathwater. Or add 2 or 3 drops of Rose essential oil to a bucket of bathwater. Lavender oil can be used in baths too. It is said to tone and cool the skin. It is refreshing and relaxing.

You may like to read

Recipe 3: Rose oil bath salt

Rose oil is said to have been discovered by Empress Nurjehan. Here is Nurjehan's anti-stress bath recipe:

1 cup powdered milk

Salt

Rose petals

Essential Oil of rose 5 drops

2 tablespoons pure almond oil

Add to water in a tub bath.

To make your own bath salts at home add two tablespoons of salt crystals to the bathwater, along with essential oil of flowers like rose, lavender, geranium, neroli (orange flower) or jasmine. Add 5 drops of any one essential oil to pure olive oil and then add it to the water along with the salts.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)

RECOMMENDED STORIES