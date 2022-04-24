Home Remedies For Dry Eyes: 9 Ways To Protect Your Eyes From The Summer Heat

Afraid the summer heat will lead to eye problems? Fret not, here are some expert-approved home remedies by Shahnaz Husain to help you get rid of these dry and irritated eyes in no time.

Summer days mean protection from the hot summer sun. So, we not only have to protect the skin but have to think about protecting the eyes from the UV rays. When you buy sunglasses, ensure that they provide protection both from UVA and UVB rays. Another problem that can occur during summer is irritation to the eyes from the chlorine in swimming pools. Chlorine can cause redness and dryness and sometimes, irritation of the eyes. Immediately after swimming, while you have a shower, splash the eyes with water. Saline eye drops are also available. If the dryness and irritation persist, consult an eye specialist.

Home Remedies For Eye Irritation

Here are some natural ways to get relief from irritation in the eyes during summer:

Splash cold water

Splashing the eyes with cold water provides great relief during summer. Eye fatigue and puffiness can be relieved with contrast washing. Wash with warm water and follow this by splashing the eyes with cold water. This improves blood circulation to the eyes and relieves congestion.

Teabags to the rescue

Use tea bags as eye pads to remove fatigue and relieve puffiness. Steep them in hot water, allow them to cool, and use them as eye pads. Very thin raw potato slices can also be used over the eyes, like eye pads. They reduce puffiness and prevent skin problems.

Turn to nature for some relief

Some natural ingredients are natural coolants. Cucumber juice or grated cucumber applied around the eyes can soothe the eyes during summer and remove eye fatigue. Soak cotton wool pads in cucumber juice and apply over eyelids, like eye pads. Lie down and rest for 15 minutes. It provides much relief from fatigue during summer. Chilled rose water can also be used the same way.

Use almond oil

The skin around the eyes is very delicate. It has no oil glands. Some of the problems that it is prone to are dark circles, puffiness and fine lines. In fact, the eyes are one of the first areas to show visible ageing signs. The area around the eyes needs special care and a gentle touch. As a home remedy for dark circles and fine lines, daily apply pure almond oil sparingly around the eyes and massage it lightly on the skin, using only the ring finger, for one minute under each eye. Massage in one direction only. Avoid pulling or stretching the skin. Leave on for 15 minutes and wipe off gently with moist cotton wool.

Cucumber + Egg White

Mix cucumber juice and egg white. Apply under the eyes daily for 20 minutes. Wash off with plain water. Cucumber helps dark circles. It has an astringent effect and tightens the skin. Egg white nourishes and also tightens the skin.

Use compressed iced water/cold milk

Apply a compress of iced water or cold milk directly over closed lids and leave on for 15 to 20 minutes. Or, soak cotton wool pads in chilled rose water and let them rest on your under-eyes for 10 to 15 minutes.

Use potatoes

Grated potatoes or potato juice, applied around the eyes also helps to reduce puffiness. So do tea bags. Steep them in hot water, allow them to cool, and then use them as eye pads.

Don't forget sunscreen

Before going out in the sun, apply a sunscreen lotion sparingly under the eyes. Add a drop of water to it before applying, to give a lighter coverage.

Make some dietary changes

The way to prevent dark circles is to have a nutritious and balanced diet, including fresh fruits, salads, yoghurt and sprouts in the daily diet, along with unprocessed cereals, skimmed milk, cottage cheese, lentils and beans. Some daily exercise and deep breathing help blood circulation, oxygenation and stress control. Adequate sleep and relaxation are also very important to tackle these problems.

For puffiness under the eyes, first, consult a doctor to ensure that your kidneys and sinuses are functioning well. Ask for dietary advice too.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)