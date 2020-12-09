It’s that time of the year when you say hello to all your jackets, hoodies and warm clothes. Winter is finally here and so are your winter skincare routines to keep your skin glowing and nourished. Though people often wonder why they need to wear sunscreen during the winter if they are not exposed to the bright sun, it is extremely important to protect your skin from the sun using a good quality sunscreen. In this article, we will understand why it is so. Also Read - You need to stop making these 7 skincare mistakes ASAP

To begin with, it is wrongly believed that the sunscreen is more of an option than a necessity during the winter months. While we conveniently associate cold weather with dry skin and windburns, most people are unaware that the winter UV rays can be every bit as damaging as the summer sun. And, most importantly just using sunscreen outdoors isn’t enough. It is important to use it even while you are indoors. Also Read - Want to get clear skin? Try these morning detox drinks right now!

REASONS WHY YOU NEED SUNSCREEN EVEN IN THE WINTER SEASON

Applying a thick and creamy moisturizer and then putting on sunscreen should be a daily part of your winter skincare routine. In case you’re wondering why here are some reasons for this. Also Read - Kitchen ingredients that you must include in your winter skin care ritual

#WORKS AS A PROTECTIVE LAYER

The ozone layer acts as Earth’s sun-shield and absorbs harmful UV rays. The ozone layer is actually at its thinnest in the winter. Windburn and sunburn also act in unison during the rough winter months. The freezing temperatures and vicious winds that leave your skin dry and agitated allow for UV rays to have a better shot at your skin.

Wearing sunscreen on exposed skin, especially when the sun’s rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., will keep you protected from these damaging rays.

If you’re planning to be outdoors applying sunscreen is very important. For adequate protection, select broad-spectrum sunscreens and lip balms with a minimum of 30 SPF with titanium dioxide or zinc oxide as the active ingredient, for those looking for a chemical-free, reef-safe option, choose sunscreens.

#INDOOR LIGHTS ALSO LEADS TO UV EXPOSURE

There might be less sunlight during winter, which calls of greater use of electric lights. But did you know that ambient, blue and infrared lights also emit UV rays? Increased exposure to UV rays can also cause skin damage and increase the risk of skin cancer. It is therefore important to apply a layer of sunscreen even if you’re indoors during the winter season.

#REDUCES SIGNS OF SKIN AGEING

One of the most notable damages to sunlight is the fact that it leads to early ageing. It directly affects the skin and leads to wrinkles and fine lines. Using sunscreen helps reduce the harmful effect of direct sunlight, especially in the winters when your skin becomes extremely dry.

#RESTORES YOUR SKIN’S DEPLETED MOISTURE

As there is less humidity in the winters, your skin is constantly stripped of moisture. Dryness reveals every wrinkle and a fine line in the skin’s surface, and it makes your skin more likely to crack or tear, exposing you to infection risk. Using sunscreen in the winter can help restore some of your skin’s depleted moisture.

#PROTECTS YOU FROM SKIN CANCER

The majority of UV exposure in our entire life is UVA which contributes to skin cancer and premature ageing. We are exposed to UVA rays every time we step out of our house. UVA penetrates through clouds and also window glass, therefore it is imperative to wear sunscreen even when your indoors, Asher points out.

#GIVES YOU EVEN SKIN TONE

When you are under the sunlight there are certain areas like the forehead and the tip of your nose that get tanned first. This leaves you with an awful and patchy tan. Winter is the season when your skin is very dry and lacks hydration. It is important to save it from the harmful effects of the sun and use sunscreen for an even tan.

This season be ready with your healthy and ever-glowing skin with the right sunscreen to bring that winter glow!