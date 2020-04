Skin chafing, which can occur during exercise or walking, may be one of the reasons of discoloration.

Is your skin darker on your inner thighs? You are not facing this problem alone. Many people experience this skin problem, regardless of skin tone. The discoloration occurs due to an abundance of melanin, a pigment that gives skin its colour. This condition is known as hyperpigmentation and it may even stretch into the bikini or groin area.

You may experience a darkening of the skin on the inner thighs because of a number of reasons. Skin chafing, which can occur during exercise or walking, may be one of the reasons of discoloration. This occurs mostly with overweight or obese person. As a result, obese people are more likely to have dark inner thighs.

Other factors include hormonal imbalance, sun exposure, dry skin, certain medications, friction from tight clothing, acanthosis nigricans (a skin pigmentation disorder) and diabetes mellitus. There are a few home remedies that can help lighten dark skin on your thighs. Here are the best ones

Coconut oil and lemon juice scrub

Lemons will help treat hyperpigmentation, and coconut oil will act as a moisturizer to keep your thighs soft and supple. Just mix coconut oil with lemon juice to make the scrub. Then rub the mixture into the affected area and massage for 10 minutes and rinse off.

Sugar scrub

If the dark skin is caused by a buildup of dead skin, exfoliating with sugar scrub may help. To make the scrub, mix fresh lemon juice, sugar and honey. Gently scrub the mix into the inner thighs and rinse off.

Oatmeal yogurt scrub

Oatmeal can act as an exfoliant, and lactic acid in yogurt can improve your skin health. These ingredients have many other benefits for the skin. To prepare oatmeal scrub, take equal parts oatmeal and plain yogurt. Mis together and apply the paste to the darkened area of skin. Gently scrub for some time and wash off with water.

Potato rub

It is an old traditional remedy for lightening dark spots on the skin. Catecholase, an enzyme in potatoes, is believed to be behind this effect. Simply take a slice of potato and rub over the affected area for 15 minutes.