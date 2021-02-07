We are all looking for ways to get a radiant, smooth-looking skin. But with the ever-changing weather, and all sorts of existing threats on the planet can wreak havoc on your skin. Hence, it needs immense care and pampering, so you must have tried different methods to keep it healthy. Because of this, many people start following trends doing rounds on social media, but what they fail to understand is that not every skincare would suit someone their skin type. For instance, most people with combination skin think that anything and everything will suit their skin, which is not true. Also Read - Salicylic to retinol: Face acids you must include in your skin care routine for glowing skin

Combination skin is a mixture of more than one skin type, which is why it isn't as simple as it sounds when it comes to picking the right skincare products. You can't use any product available in the market just because it is trending. What might suit someone might not suit your skin and what it needs. To help you out, here are some skincare trends you should and shouldn't try.

Skincare Trends To Avoid For Combination Skin

You might want to give these skincare trends a miss if you have combination skin:

Foaming Cleansers

Yes, cleansing is all the rage right now, but there are many harsh cleansers that our bad for your skin. It can be tempting when you think that foaming cleansers can help you get rid of the oiliness from your T-zone. But what it actually does is make your skin too dry. Use a gel-based cleanser instead of you can’t do without a cleanser.

Heavy Moisturizers

While it is essential to moisturize your skin, some moisturizers may clog pores on your t-zone and cause skin problems like blackheads and acne. So, avoid slathering your skin with a heavy moisturizer, go for a lightweight lotion that gets absorbed in your skin easily.

Clay Face Masks

From celebrities to beauty influencers, de-clogging clay face masks are always in trend. But unfortunately, it doesn’t work so well for combination skin. Why? People with combination have an oily t-zone, dry cheeks, breakouts only on forehead, chin and nose. While a clay face mask will remove excess oil from your t-zone, it is not so good for dry areas of your face.

Skincare Trends To Follow For Combination Skin

Here are some skincare trends you can try if you have combination skin:

Multi-Masking

Have you seen people putting different masks on different areas of the skin? It is known as multi-masking, and it is a blessing for people with combination skin. Since different parts of your skin elicit different reactions, multi-masking can help treat each part differently.

Retinol-Based Products

Retinol is great for all skin types, even people with combination skin. You should definitely go for a retinol serum for night repair. Not only does it reduce pores, but it also targets different skin concerns and help repair them all.

Hydrating Masks

Clever gels, lotions and serum-soaked sheet masks are super hydrating for the skin. It will instantly hydrate your skin, keeping it cool and lock the radiance for good. Regular use of these face masks can give you a dewy baby-skin glow.