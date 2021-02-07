We are all looking for ways to get a radiant smooth-looking skin. But with the ever-changing weather and all sorts of existing threats on the planet can wreak havoc on your skin. Hence it needs immense care and pampering so you must have tried different methods to keep it healthy. Because of this many people start following trends doing rounds on social media but what they fail to understand is that not every skincare would suit someone their skin type. For instance most people with combination skin think that anything and everything will suit their skin which is not true.