Green Exercise: Skincare And Haircare Benefits Of Exercising In Nature

Did you know exercising in the lap of nature can benefit your skin and hair? Here are some of the beauty benefits of green exercise as listed by expert Shahnaz Husain.

In these days of air-conditioned gyms, exercising in the open air may not sound that attractive. But the benefits are too many to ignore. In fact, the effects of outdoor exercise on the mind are so remarkable that scientists are even recommending it to people who have mental illnesses. Studies have shown that there is a marked improvement in mood and a sense of well being when one exercises out of doors, close to greenery.

Benefits Of Green Exercise

Exercise and relaxation should be built into the lifestyle. The best thing would be if you can exercise in the open, in the early morning air. Breathing in the fresh air helps to oxygenate the tissues. Start your day with 10 minutes of stretching exercises or a brisk walk. Then do deep breathing exercises for 5 minutes. Of course, moderation should be the key. One should not exercise out of doors, in extreme heat or extreme cold, nor have excessive sun exposure.

Exercise has an overall revitalising effect. It improves circulation, strengthens the body, eliminates toxins and wastes and also helps to reduce stress. Where the appearance is concerned, a slim figure can take years off and helps in staying youthful for a longer time. It supplies oxygen to every tissue and makes way for both health and beauty. If you are leading a life that does not provide enough physical activity, you are actually encouraging ageing.

Exercise To Revitalise Your Skin And Hair

Regular exercise also improves the health of the skin by improving blood circulation to the skin surface. This helps to supply essential nutrients to the skin. Exercise makes us sweat and promotes the removal of toxins through the skin and sweat. This is particularly helpful in conditions of skin congestion, like pimples and acne. Exercise also tones the skin, improves blood circulation and oxygenation to the skin and thus, imparts a healthy glow.

The same goes for your hair. Exercise helps to promote blood circulation to the scalp and hair follicles, supplying nutrients. It promotes hair growth and controls hair loss. It also keeps the scalp healthy and prevents pore clogging, as toxins and impurities are eliminated through the sweat.

Regular exercise also means improved blood circulation to the extremities, i.e. to the fingers, fingernails, toes and toenails. Indeed, exercise benefits the body as a whole, because it improves the strength of the circulatory and respiratory systems, which also means improved oxygenation. It helps transport oxygen more efficiently to all parts of the body, ensuring their good health.

Let Go Of Stress For A Healthy Glow

Exercise also helps to reduce stress and this, in turn, helps to deal with stress-related conditions, like acne, pimples, hair loss, dandruff and so on. Regular exercise has shown positive changes in attitudes, emotional stability, self-confidence and so on. This goes a long way in preventing stress-related skin and hair problems.

Walking is also a stress buster. It puts a glow on the skin. Even a brisk walk every day can be a good exercise. Follow this by deep breathing. Lift your chest and take deep breaths and feel the purifying effects of adequate oxygen intake. You will feel instantly rejuvenated. There are many outdoor physical activities one can choose from, like walking, jogging, swimming, cycling and so on. Remember to take your doctor's "go ahead" before taking up any regular exercise programme.

Indeed, external beauty and internal good health are two sides of the same coin. Good looks and glamour project a vitality that comes from sheer good health. Unless you are healthy from the inside, you cannot reflect beauty or glamour. For flawless skin, shiny hair and a slim figure, good health must be on top of the list.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)