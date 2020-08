We keep experimenting with new products available in the market in the hope to get flawless glowing skin. But it’s important to know your skin type before try on any new products. People with sensitive skin need to be extra careful while choosing skin care products as they are more prone to inflammation or adverse reactions. Also Read - Best ways to use rice water for gorgeous hair and flawless skin

Skin becomes sensitive when its natural barrier function is compromised, leading to excessive water loss and allowing the penetration of irritants. Facial flaking, redness, rashes, swelling, scaling, roughness itching, burning, tightness, and prickling are some symptoms of sensitive skin. Exposure to sunlight or some ingredients in cosmetics and cleansers may exacerbate these symptoms.

Ingredients to avoid if you have sensitive skin

Sensitive skin may have reduced tolerance to some ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products. Below are the top 6 such ingredients that are more likely to cause irritation on the skin. Also Read - FDA says UV filters in some sunscreens may be dangerous: Buy this essential beauty product with care

Alcohol

Many toners and creams contain alcohol (ethanol), which can strip natural oils from your skin, leading to irritation, itchy, dry skin. Alcohol-laden skin-care products are best for those with oily skin, they are a big no for sensitive skin.

Fragrance

Scented lotions and creams may be appealing to your senses, but they can lead to inflammation and weakening the inner layers of skin. So, when you buy skincare products, opt for fragrance-free formulas.

Sulfates

Sulfates are the ingredients that make cleanser, shampoo, face wash or toothpaste foam or lather. These ingredients – particularly ammonium lauryl sulfate and sodium lauryl sulfate – do help remove dirt and grime from the complexion, but they can also increase water loss and lead to dryness and irritation, especially for those with compromised skin.

Chemical sunscreens

There are two main types of sunscreen: chemical and physical. The former contains chemical ingredients like avobenzone, octinoxate, and oxybenzone to block UV rays. When used on sensitive skin, these chemicals can cause stinging and even true contact dermatitis. A physical, or mineral, formula is the way to go. Mineral sunscreens can block out the full UV spectrum and are less likely to cause allergic reactions.

Apricot Kernels

The irregular shape of these tiny granules in natural scrubs can be too harsh for sensitive skin. Keep this scrub for your feet, elbows, and knees, but look for a gentle one for your face.

Essential oils

Essential oils are known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. But they can contain numerous chemicals that can be allergenic for people with sensitive skin.

Ingredients good for sensitive skin

Now let’s find the products that are good for sensitive skin. Below we have listed some skincare ingredients that can help reduce redness, calm inflammation, and reduce symptoms of sensitivity.

Green tea extract

Drinking green tea can benefit your body in many ways, but it’s also great when used topically. The antioxidants in green tea can help improve circulation and soothe your sensitive skin.

Sunflower oil

Sunflower oil is high in vitamin E which is helpful for all of your cell membranes. Vitamin E can penetrate deep into the skin, and repairs your skin’s barrier and prevent moisture from escaping the skin cells.

Chamomile extract

Drinking chamomile tea can calm an upset stomach, but it can also be used topically to soothe sensitive skin.

Bisabolol

The plant extract is often found in serums and moisturizers. It has soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, which work wonders for people with easily irritated skin.