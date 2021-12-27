Got Infected With Coronavirus? Beware Of These Skin Conditions Post COVID-19

COVID-19 not only damage the respiratory tract but it also affects other parts of your body, including your skin. Shahnaz Husain shares some common skin problems that might affect you that you have been infected with the virus.

We all know that Covid-19 is a disease that affects the upper respiratory tract, but the passage of time and the experience of this virus have shown that it can also affect other organs and parts of the body. One of these is the skin. The research team observed that skin symptoms post Covid may persist for more than two months in many cases.

First of all, even before suffering from the virus, washing hands and using sanitizers have caused several skin issues, like making the skin of the hands really dry, even leading to flaking and peeling of the skin. The high alcohol content in hand sanitizers can cause excessive dryness. Even the nails become dry and brittle, breaking or chipping easily. So along with protecting ourselves from coronavirus, we also need to protect our hands. Massage a cream daily on the hands, nails and the skin around the nails. Massage the hands at night also. For dryness of the hands, add one teaspoon pure glycerine to 50 ml rose water. Apply on the hands and leave on for half an hour. Then, wash it off with plain water.

Hygiene Is Extremely Important

Pay attention to cleansing and daily hygiene. Improper daily hygiene can undermine the health in a number of ways. The skin is influenced by many external factors, like dirt, chemical pollutants, bacteria and virus. By daily washing, bathing and cleaning, we can remove impurities and keep ourselves free from infections. A daily bath, or shower, is a must, especially on returning home.

Common Skin Infections Post COVID-19

The constant wearing of masks can lead to skin irritation, due to collection of stale air, carbon dioxide, even saliva and mucous inside the masks. It can even lead to a kind of dermatitis, which needs medical attention. Yet another problem is that the mask trapping oil and sweat deposits from the skin can lead to an acne condition. Cotton material is considered to be best for masks, as it allows proper ventilation and traps less moisture from breathing and sweating. The mask should also fit properly, so that it provides adequate protection and should not be too tight.

It has also been seen that suffering from Coronavirus itself can also give rise to some skin problems, because the virus actually comes into contact with the skin and the mucous membrane. This has given rise to skin problems like skin irritation, rashes, blisters, urticaria and even scaly papules. Some of the rashes were itchy and even painful. Such symptoms and inflammation can appear on arms, neck, legs, feet, or any part of the body.

Lack of oxygen flow can also lead to discoloured skin or even red and purple inflamed patches on the skin, toes and around the nails. In some cases, there have been skin infections like eczema. There have also been cases of water blisters or small fluid-filled blisters that may often appear on the hands. Some have also suffered from red and blue vein like patterns on the skin, or with tiny bruises, known as purpura. Some skin symptoms appear soon after infection, while others arise later, when the virus is more severe. Researchers are also saying what causes these skin conditions may be "the body's immune response to the virus."

As far as treatment for such conditions is concerned, one has to refer them to your doctor or a dermatologist. Of course, in these days of the coronavirus pandemic, you may have to consult your doctor through zoom or video consultation.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)