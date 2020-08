Skin detoxification is the in thing today with many products and treatments claiming to offer just this. But what exactly is detoxing. In simple words, it means to get rid of get rid of toxins accumulated in the body. Your skin is the largest organ in your body and it needs detoxing from time to time too. Environmental pollution, the grime and dust, all take a toll on this organ. Your skin starts looking dull and wrinkles and fine lines make an appearance. But unlike your other organs like lungs, liver, kidneys, and colon, your skin does not have the ability to get rid of toxins on its own. Also Read - Blackheads on your nose or chin? Spot treatment can work wonders

But most skin detoxing procedures and products may sometimes adversely affect your skin. Excessive cleansing and exfoliation can deplete the skin's outermost layer. This can cause damage to your skin. Most of the skin detox products get rid of the grime and dirt from the surface of the skin. But it can also irritate the skin. Antioxidants may reduce the damage caused by free radicals.

Here are a few ways in which you can naturally detox your skin and keep it healthy and glowing.

Follow a proper skin care routine

You need to fall into a routine of taking care of your skin every morning and night. Use a cleanser and a good moisturizer. Cleansing is essential and you need to do this twice a day. You can use a gentle cleansing and follow this with a toner if your skin is oily. Apply a light moisturizer once you are done. You need to apply sunscreen too every morning. Choose one with SPF of at least 30.

Regular exfoliation is a must

This will remove dead skin cells from the surface of the face or body. Any buildup of dead skin cells will reduce the effectiveness of your skin care products. This can lead to breakouts and blackheads. But always exfoliate gently and do not overdo it.

Use sunscreen

The UV rays of the sun are harmful. It can not only give you fine lines and wrinkles but also cause skin cancer. So, you must always protect your skin with a sunscreen with SPF 30 or more. In summers, you need to apply this even when you are indoors. A water resistant one is also better because it will not be washed away when you sweat.

Get some antioxidants and retinoids for your skin

Antioxidants will make your sunscreen more effective. It also offers protection against free radicals that break down collagen and elastin, which leads to premature skin ageing. Retinoids keep your skin firm and young. Topical application of these will stimulate the production of collagen, which gives skin its elasticity.

Avoid unhealthy foods

Some foods can trigger skin flare-ups. If you have too much sugar or refined carbohydrates, you may experience frequent acne flareups. Avoid fried and processed foods too. Veggies and fruits will give your skin a healthy glow.

Drink water

This is the golden rule of a skin detoxification. Have at least 8 to 10 glasses of water every day. This will keep your skin supple and young for a long time. It will get rid of dryness and dullness. A hydrating moisturizer or product containing hyaluronic acid will also keep your skin hydrated.