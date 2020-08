You will be able to fight your wrinkles and other skin issues better if you make glycolic acid a part of your skincare routine.

One-stop solutions are always a hot favourite. While it comes to your skincare routine, glycolic acid can be your answer to many issues starting from clogged pores to sun damage, wrinkles and more. So, it will be a good idea to make it a part of your beauty regimen. Also Read - This is how sex makes you more beautiful

What is glycolic acid?

This acid is basically an organic, water-soluble carbon-containing molecule known as alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA). Glycolic acid is one of the most popular AHAs in the beauty industry. Other alpha-hydroxy acids include lactic acid, malic acid, tartaric acid, and citric acid. You can get glycolic acid in the strength of 10 per cent in a lot of over-the-counter products. Stronger versions are available in the forms of chemical peels at the salon or at the dermatologist’s office. Also Read - Dermat-recommended tips and treatments for managing acne

4 ways glycolic acid boosts your skin health

As already mentioned, the skincare benefits of glycolic acid are innumerable. Starting from brightening your complexion to erasing fine lines, this AHA does it all for you. Here is a low-down on how it improves your skin. Also Read - What is collagen and why is it so important for the skin?

Gives you a radiant skin: Glycolic acid is a great exfoliant, thanks to its super tiny molecules. These molecules help it penetrate the skin more efficiently than other AHAs and promote exfoliation. This entire process leads to speedy replacement of dead skin cells by fresh, younger ones, giving you a brighter complexion. Moreover, glycolic acid can make large skin pores look smaller.

Makes you look younger: Collagen is a protein that lends your skin its firmness and elasticity, factors essential for anti-ageing. Glycolic enhances the production of this protein. Moreover, as you age, collagen gets destroyed by over exposure to sun. Treatment with glycolic acid peels can stall this process. Additionally, this AHA is good at removing wrinkles and enhancing the hydration levels of your skin while enhancing its tone and texture. All these factors combine together to make you look younger.

Helps you combat sun damage: Apart from working as an anti-ageing agent, glycolic acid can also be your weapon against sun damage. It can be helpful for fading small scale hyperpigmentation.

Prevents blockage of pores: This acid keeps the pores of your skin clear keeping blockages and blackheads at bay. It can also prevent skin inflammation and breakouts.

Tips for using glycolic acid safely

This alpha-hydroxy acid is generally very safe. However, it can be a little irritating for those with a dry skin. Here are a few things to keep in mind while using glycolic acid.