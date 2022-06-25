Glycerine: Add This Excellent Humectant To Your Skincare Routine For Smooth Skin

Are you looking for that one perfect skincare ingredient that does it all? Glycerine is a life-saving ingredient that you should add to your routine. Here are all the reasons why.

Moisture is the skin's basic requirement. It keeps the skin soft, healthy and youthful. All ageing skins lack moisture. The amount of moisture that the skin holds makes a great difference in its texture. The skin loses moisture to the environment when humidity is low or is lowered by artificial means through air conditioning and heating. Sun exposure also causes a loss of moisture. This loss of moisture should be replenished or even prevented to some extent.

Glycerine For Skin

Glycerine is one ingredient that helps to moisturise the skin and prevents loss of moisture. Glycerine is a humectant, as it attracts moisture to the skin from the atmosphere. This helps to hydrate the skin. Actually, glycerine is a clear liquid, without any smell. It can be obtained from plants and oils, like coconut oil or palm oil and others. It has a mildly sweet taste and has many uses and benefits. Glycerine is a common ingredient in the manufacture of cosmetics and toiletries. It is even used in the pharmaceutical industry to make medicines for several ailments. Glycerine is an ingredient in many cosmetic products for the face, like moisturising lotions and creams, nourishing creams, soaps etc.

As already mentioned, glycerine helps to attract moisture to the skin and thus, moisturises the skin. Therefore, applied on the face, it helps to relieve dryness and make the skin soft and smooth. Used regularly, it can help to delay the visible signs of ageing, like the formation of lines and wrinkles. Over a period of time, it can help to improve the skin's ability to retain moisture. As it is not oily, it can also be used to moisturise oily skins, when they are short of moisture during the winter months. In other words, it can moisturise oily skin, without making it oily. In fact, people with acne can experience superficial dryness of the outermost layer of the skin, due to medicated soap and astringent lotions. Glycerine also has healing properties and has been used to treat skin problems like eczema and atopic dermatitis.

Since glycerin attracts moisture, it can hydrate and soften the outer layer of the skin. This actually helps to soften the dead cells on the outer layer and helps their removal. In other words, it would make it easier to exfoliate the skin. In fact, exfoliation not only helps to brighten the skin but also helps to reduce dark spots, scars and patches on the face.

How To Use Glycerine For Skin?

You can use Glycerine at home for skin care:

Avoid applying pure glycerine directly on the face. It is better to dilute it with rose water or mineral water.

To apply it to the face, first, rinse the face with water. Then put very little glycerine on a cotton wool pad and dab on the face. Wash off with water after 3 or 4 minutes. If you are prone to allergies, do a patch test first.

Mix one teaspoon pure Glycerin with 100 ml Rose Water and keep in an airtight bottle in the fridge. Use a little of this lotion to relieve dryness on the face, arms and feet. This lotion can also be applied to acne-prone skin.

For normal to dry skin, you can also mix half a teaspoon pure glycerine, one teaspoon rose water and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Remove after 20 minutes with plain water.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)

