Give Your Face A Natural Lift With Yoga

The benefits of yoga are not limited to your body. Practising yoga regularly can also rejuvenate your skin and give your skin a natural lift.

Yoga can be beneficial not only for your physical or mental well-being but even for your skin and hair. Yes, that's right! It can help you with a youthful appearance and lustrous hair. Swear by yoga if you wish to amplify your beauty and shine like a diva.

Yoga is a way of life. It is not only for your mind and body but even skin and hair too. Definitely, Yoga every day keeps the doctor away. And that applies in yoga every day and keeps the skin doctor away. Yoga plays a very important role in skin and hair health, because so many yoga postures are aimed toward our endocrine system and which basically means hormones, and especially for women, the smoother the endocrine system, the better the hormonal flow and the better results on our hair and our skin. A daily yoga practice can have an insane amount of benefits. Currently, face yoga is becoming popular among people. A majority of people are practicing it every day.

Benefits Of Face Yoga For Skin And Hair

Face yoga is fantastic because it's really easy to include in our day-to-day routine. So, I include face yoga every day just in my nighttime skincare routine and it's something simple for me. For example, just a gentle massage underneath your eyes can really, really help in getting rid of puffiness and getting rid of dark circles. Even Kapala Randhra Dhauti can help one to have good skin. Then, do the balloon face. It is just kind of puffing out my cheeks like a balloon and staying there for a moment and then deflating again. So, again it really helps in just circulation in the cheeks, relaxing the jaw. We hold a lot of tension in our jaw so it helps a lot in releasing the tension. Do it on a regular basis and notice the difference.

There are many beginner-friendly yoga exercises that boost hair and skin health. Everyone should do three asanas that are Sarvangasana, Matysasana, and Halasana. These three are great things for people to accomplish. Initially, some people may find it difficult, but there are definitely props that can be used to assist you. You can also do variations of these practices and these variations will assist you as well. So, slowly and slowly, you can learn to do the full postures.

The Last Word

Along with yoga, regular walks or runs, a little bit of cardiovascular practice on a daily basis can do the trick. Getting a daily dose of vitamin D can be helpful. Even being close to mother nature that is taking a walk in the park or the garden can be rejuvenating for you.

(The article is contributed by Ira Trivedi, Celebrity Influencer and Founder, Yog Love)

