Get Wrinkle-Free Skin This Diwali With Some Of The Best Treatments For Ageing skin

You cannot avoid ageing, but you can work towards wrinkle-free skin either with some home treatments or clinic-based treatments. Read on to know what you can opt for this Diwali to get wrinkle-free skin.

Do you want younger-looking skin? Well, most of us do but ageing is an inevitable process and no one is exempted from it! With ageing, the ability of the skin to produce collagen, elastin and other substances decreases substantially and it tends to become thinner, damaged, drier, less elastic. Slowly, fine lines, wrinkles (crow's feet, forehead, and glabellar lines), sagging skin, under-eye bags, and various other age spots develop.

Dr Amrendra Kumar; Consultant Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon, Director Of DermaClinix, M.B.B.S, M.D. (AIIMS; Delhi) says, "with the passage of time, structures that hold the fat component of the face begin to sag due to gravity, making ageing signs obvious like eye bags, jowl, marionettes lines formation. The process is further aggravated by the absorption of facial bones as well."

What Can You Do To Reduce The Speed Of Ageing?

Explaining how our lifestyle affects ageing, Dr Kumar suggests the following natural measures to avoid ageing:

Avoid These Habits

Lifestyle Changes such as sun exposure, gravity and external pollution are inevitable factors but a few factors that we can avoid retarding the speed of ageing are smoking, alcohol consumption, junk foods, binge eating habits and obesity.

Follow These

Developing a habit of using sunscreen, moisturiser, maintaining proper hydration of the body, good sleep cycle, consuming diets rich with antioxidants and nutrients and a less stressful lifestyle.

Treatment Of Ageing Signs

Since ageing not only affects the skin but also the supporting structures of the skin, treatment should be tailored according to the part affected the most to start any treatment.

Home-Based Treatment

Retinoids and a high concentration of vitamin C help in mitigating mild fine wrinkles as well as also reduce their progression. There are various over-the-counter anti-ageing products available containing retinoids and vitamin C, but these products may not have the right concentration to be effective. Some of these preparations can irritate and damage the skin, so it is better to take them under the supervision of a doctor.

Clinic-Based Treatments

Since ageing can affect the skin at various levels, treatment is chosen according to the need of the patient. These treatments must be rendered by a qualified dermatologist to avoid any potential side effects. Many times, you require more than one modality of treatment. For example:

For pigmentation: chemical peels, microdermabrasion, lasers

chemical peels, microdermabrasion, lasers To maintain Hydration: chemical peels, infusion device-based treatments, hyaluronic acid fillers

chemical peels, infusion device-based treatments, hyaluronic acid fillers For fine wrinkles, blemishes, sun-damaged skin: Chemical peels, lasers, botox, fillers

Chemical peels, lasers, botox, fillers Collagen regeneration to make skin tout and supple: chemical peel, lasers, micro-needling, PRP, Radiofrequency based skin tightening, threading, fillers

chemical peel, lasers, micro-needling, PRP, Radiofrequency based skin tightening, threading, fillers Fat reduction: Radiofrequency based treatment, high focused ultrasound-based treatments, deoxycholic acid injections, fillers

Radiofrequency based treatment, high focused ultrasound-based treatments, deoxycholic acid injections, fillers Facial contouring: fillers, radiofrequency based treatment

fillers, radiofrequency based treatment Dynamic wrinkles reduction (due to facial muscle activity like during smiling, frowning) and prevention: botulinum toxin injection, hyaluronic acid fillers, radiofrequency based treatment

Most of these treatments' modality names actually represent a broader treatment group for example there are many types of chemical peels available with different chemical compositions and different strengths. These are chosen based on the indications. Similarly, various types of lasers like CO2 lasers, Nd YAG lasers, Er YAG lasers are used for different indications. Fillers may have different viscosity and thicknesses and are again chosen based on indications. Radiofrequency based treatment may be of non-invasive and invasive types.

Apart from these non-surgical treatments, there are surgical procedures that are also available like face lifting surgery, blepharoplasty, liposuction. Again, the choice procedure depends on the indications and preference of the patient.

