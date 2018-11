Come winters, you get a whole of strawberries in the market. Strawberries are not only healthy and delicious to eat, they are also great for topical application. The beauty benefits of strawberries are plenty. They work as natural cleansers for the skin because of the presence of vitamin C, antioxidants and salicylic acid in them. They also help exfoliate the skin and act as a toner.

Strawberry and honey mask: This mask is perfect for those with normal skin.

Blend 6 strawberries with a half cup of yoghurt.

Add ¼ cup honey and mix all the ingredients well.

Apply the mixture to your skin, and leave for 20 minutes before you rinse it with cold water.

Strawberry and mango mask: This is a hydrating pack for those with dry skin. This mask will also brighten your dull skin which is a very common problem in winters. Make sure you use this mask twice every week. You could replace mangoes with avocados. Avocados are super mositurising because of their high fat content.

Mash 5-6 strawberries to make a paste and add two tablespoons of honey to it.

Add one mashed mango and one tablespoon of olive oil to the mixture. Mix all the ingredients well.

Apply the paste to your skin, leave it to settle for 15 minutes and then rinse it with cold water.

Strawberry and rose water mask: For those with combination skin, this face mask is perfect. Rosewater is used as a natural astringent and helps hydrate, refresh and moisturise your skin. Use this face mask regularly to see the best results.