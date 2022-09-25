Get Festive Ready With Natural Homemade Face Packs Approved By Shahnaz Husain

Festival season is here! It's time to get festive-ready with some natural face masks approved by Shahnaz Husain.

October is here and are you ready to hop on the festival bandwagon? From vibrant costumes to lit-up streets, we are headed toward the festive celebrations. This is time to pay extra attention to the skin to get festive-ready. After a hectic few years, there is more than a reason to look our best when headed to festive celebrations. So, here are some ways you can do that with the help of these homemade face packs suggested by the beauty connoisseur Shahnaz Husain.

Natural Home-Made Face Packs For Festive Season

Put the glow back on your skin with some natural home-made face packs:

Make a cold infusion of Hibiscus flowers, by allowing them to stand overnight in cold water, in a ratio of one to six. Next morning crush the flowers. Strain and keep the water. Mix the flowers with 3 teaspoons of oats, and 2 drops of tea tree oil and add the water to mix into a paste. This hibiscus pack helps to cleanse, refresh and tone the skin, adding a glow.

Take honey and yoghurt and add a pinch of turmeric. Apply this on the face and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse with plain water. This softens and moisturizes the skin, removes tan and also adds a glow.

Mix cucumber and ripe papaya pulp with curd and two teaspoons of oats. Lemon juice can also be added. Apply to face and neck. Wash it off after half an hour. Helps to remove tan and brighten the skin.

For oily skin, soak one tablespoon of moong dal in water for a few hours. Make a paste and add one tablespoon of tomato pulp. Apply on the face with a light massage. Wash off with water after 20 minutes. This reduces oiliness and brightens the skin.

Mix egg white, lemon juice and honey and apply like a mask. Wash off after 20 minutes. Lemon and Egg white have cleansing effects and reduce oiliness. Egg white also tightens the skin, while honey is a powerful natural moisturizer.

Take two teaspoons of choker (wheat bran), one teaspoon each of ground almonds, honey, curd and egg white or rose water. Mix together and apply on the face, avoiding lips and the area around the eyes. Wash off after 30 minutes.

Apply a Fruit Pack. It suits all skin types. Mix grated apples with ripe papaya pulp and mashed banana. Yoghurt or lemon juice can be added to the mixture. Apply on the face and wash off after 30 minutes with plain water.

Fresh and soft rose petals can be used for a face pack. Take a handful of rose petals. Wash and grind into a paste. Add one teaspoon each yoghurt and honey, as well as 2 tablespoons of dried and powdered orange peels. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around the eyes and wash off with plain water after 20 minutes. The fragrance of Rose is said to have a calming effect on the mind. It induces relaxation and gives a sense of well-being. Applying a compress on the face with chilled rose water is also extremely refreshing. It adds a glow.

Mix half a teaspoon of honey with the yolk of an egg and one teaspoon of dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Remove after 20 minutes with plain water.

If the skin is on the oily side, mix half a teaspoon honey with the white of an egg and one teaspoon curd. Add fuller's earth (Multani Mitti). Mix into a paste and apply. Remove after 20 minutes with water.

Carrots are rich in Vitamin A and are of particular benefit for nourishing dry skin in winter. They have a soothing effect on the skin, making it soft, smooth and supple. In fact, it can be applied to soothe dry, sensitive skin. Carrots can also be used as a face pack. Boil them in a little water. Cool and mash. Apply the pulp on the face like a pack and wash it off with plain water after half an hour.

(The article is contributed by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)