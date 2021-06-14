With more awareness about ingredients and products the skincare industry is growing faster than any other beauty industry. But with so much hype comes misinformation that goes viral without much evidence. Because everyone’s skin is different what might be your friend’s favourite might not work for you. For someone with oily skin you might want to go for toner and lightweight moisturizer that won’t introduce excess oil to your skin. But for someone with dry skin you would have to do a lot more than apply a moisturizer. Many skin care ingredients have been gaining a lot of buzz lately.