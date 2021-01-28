Women down the ages have been resorting to bleaching of face to get a fair skin colour. It is a sad fact of life that many people are not satisfied with the colour of skin they are born with. While those with fair skin try to tan themselves to a deep bronze tone, there are others with dark coloured skin who aspire for a lighter skin tone. In their quest to look fair, they try all kinds of procedures and treatments that may, at times, prove harmful for their skin in the long run. Bleaching of face is a common and widely prevalent practice that is adopted by many to get a fairer skin colour. Most of the bleaching agents that are available in the market come with a disclaimer saying that they are not harmful for skin. But it does contain chemicals and, hence, will undoubtedly have some adverse effect on your skin. Also Read - Dealing with an itchy scalp? 7 home remedies to get rid of it

Here, we reveal why you need to pause and rethink your decision to go in for bleaching of face. Though is a safe procedure if you follow the instructions to the letter, any negligence can lead to complications, which may sometimes be serious.

SKIN BLEACHING RISKS

Most of the facial bleach in the market contain medical-grade skin lightening creams with hydroquinone, steroids or AHAs. Nowadays, there are injectable bleach containing the antioxidant Glutathione. The effects of all bleaching procedures last for about a month and a half and fades away gradually after that. Here are the risks associated with bleaching of face and why you should use natural bleach instead.

It can give you a severe allergic reaction

Most beach creams in the market contain orthophosphoric acid. This is known to trigger allergic reactions with symptoms like itching, stinging and redness of skin. You may also experience some swelling, peeling of skin, crusting as well as some discolouration of your skin. Some people also complain of a burning sensation. To avoid any kind of allergic reaction, do a patch test before applying the bleach all over your face. Consult a doctor immediately if you experience any adverse reaction.

It can make your skin overly dry

Hydrogen peroxide is a common ingredient in all facial bleaching agents available in the market. This has a high PH value and is alkaline in nature, which makes your skin dry. If you already have dry skin, using facial bleach may sometimes trigger dermatitis and eczema too. So, it is best to avoid it if you have dry skin and also if you suffer from any skin conditions.

It can make you skin extremely sensitive to the sun

Sun Sensitivity is another fallout of bleaching of face. This is because repeated bleaching can make your skin thin and sensitive. Because of this, you may experience darkening of skin and pigmentation, which is what you have been trying to avoid in the first placed.

It can give you skin cancer

The high mercury content in most bleaches suppress melanin production, which can lead to skin cancer in the long run. Moreover, it contains hydrogen peroxide, benzoyl peroxide, and phosphoric acid, which can lead to thinning of the epidermis, thereby increasing your risk of skin cancer.