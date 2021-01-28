Women down the ages have been resorting to bleaching of face to get a fair skin colour. It is a sad fact of life that many people are not satisfied with the colour of skin they are born with. While those with fair skin try to tan themselves to a deep bronze tone there are others with dark coloured skin who aspire for a lighter skin tone. In their quest to look fair they try all kinds of procedures and treatments that may at times prove harmful for their skin in the long run. Bleaching of face is a common