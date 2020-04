Researchers have found that probiotics may be an effective alternative to antibiotics to treat acne. Probiotics are a group of microorganisms that are considered to be beneficial to human health. It can be bacteria or yeast. Commonly known as “friendly bacteria, probiotics already live inside your body, mostly in your digestive system. Researchers commonly call this your “gut flora.”

On the other hand, prebiotics are types of dietary fiber that feed the probiotics in your intestine. Naturally one can obtain prebiotics from certain whole cereals, pulses, fruits and vegetables.

The researchers from Rasoul Akram Hospital in Iran reviewed the potential of probiotics as beneficial microorganisms for treating acne vulgaris. They examined the results of all relevant published studies on the use of probiotics in creams or oral medications for treating acne. Their results suggest that probiotics may help augment the skin’s natural defenses against acne.

The study, published in Dermatologic Therapy, also cited the increasing resistance to antibiotics as a reason to move towards probiotics to treat acne.

This is not the first study that has indicated the positive effect of the use of both prebiotics and probiotics in treating acne. There are numerous reports citing the beneficial impact of probiotics on skin health and acne reduction. The American Nutrition Association states that probiotics can increase the body’s ability to fight back against inflammation and environmental toxins, including side effects of medications like antibiotics.

THREE SKIN BENEFITS OF PROBIOTICS

Probiotics have been shown to have a very promising impact on chronic acne in earlier studies too. Researchers have found three potential benefits of probiotics on your skin. They said taking probiotics topically, orally or both can –

Form Protective Shield

When applied to your skin, probiotics can form a protective barrier or shield on your skin surface. This will prevent undesirable microorganisms such as “bad” bacteria, fungi and toxins from coming into contact with the skin.

Kill bad bacteria

Probiotics, when used topically and/or taken internally as a supplement in food or as pills, can literally attack and kill bad bacteria. This antimicrobial action prevents harmful microbes from causing skin inflammation that leads to acne.

Calm the inflammatory response

Taking probiotics topically, internally or both, can also calm the inflammatory response and reduce the incidence of acne breakouts. When harmful microbes attack the body, our immune system jump into action to fight back. The battle between the immune system and invading microorganisms produces inflammation.

BEST PROBIOTICS FOR ACNE

There are various different types of probiotics. Researchers have identified certain probiotics strains that can have a beneficial impact on skin health and help reduce acne.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus, or L. Acidophilus, is a probiotics strain that has been tested and found to be beneficial in helping reduce acne. Another beneficial strain of probiotics for treating acne is Lactobacillus Bifidobacterium, or L. Bifidobacterium.

OTHER HEALTH BENEFITS OF PROBIOTICS

Previous studies have also revealed that probiotics can be helpful in treating chronic health conditions such as constipation or diarrhea, chronic digestive issues, and certain other dermatologic conditions. Leading theories suggest that taking probiotics can help –