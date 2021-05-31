Never pick pimples or blackheads with the nails. This can cause the condition to spread and also leave marks on the skin.

The most common blemishes on the face are dark spots, scars and pits on the skin, left behind by acne. In fact, acne not only leaves dark marks, but also tiny pits (holes) in the skin. These are difficult to remove, since the pits form due to the destruction of skin tissue. The result of this kind of scarring is that the skin becomes uneven and loses its smooth texture. I devised Veg Peel treatments to minimize acne scars. These are clinical treatments, based on dermabrasion, i.e. gently rubbing the skin with some grainy substances formulated with plant extracts. However, it takes time, so one should allow 4 to 6 weeks to see a difference. Also Read - Acne Care: Keep Your Skin Blemish Free With These Effective Home Remedies

HOME REMEDIES FOR REMOVAL OF ACNE SCARS

Some home remedies may also help. Of course, these home remedies for scar removal should be carried out after the acne condition has subsided. Also Read - What Do You Need To Know About Skin Purging

Rice-based facial scrub twice a week

If there are no pimples, acne or rash, use a facial scrub twice a week. Mix rice powder with curd and a pinch of turmeric. Apply this on the face and rub gently on the skin with small circular movements, especially on the areas with acne marks. Then leave it on for five minutes and wash off with plenty of plain water. Also Read - Expert Skin Care Tips To Fight Summer Dryness

Oats face mask will help too

A face mask may also be used twice a week. Mix 3 teaspoons oats with egg white and one teaspoon each of curd and honey. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around eyes. Wash it off after half an hour. Dried and powdered lemon and orange peels or ground almonds can also be added to the pack.

Soften the skin with curd

If there is any dryness after following these treatments, take two teaspoons curd, add a pinch of turmeric (haldi) and apply daily on the face, washing it off after 15 minutes. This not only softens the skin, but also helps acne and marks.

Use lemon juice to lighten the scars

Lemon juice helps to lighten scars. Mix a few drops of honey with lemon juice and apply on the scars. It can be applied with a cotton bud or even paint brush. Leave on for 10 minutes and wash off with plain water. Avoid sun exposure after applying lemon juice. If you like, you can mix one teaspoon aloe vera gel with the lemon juice. Aloe vera helps to minimize scars and also improves skin texture. In fact, aloe vera gel or juice can be applied on acne scars, as it is said to heal scar tissue. You can use aloe vera directly from the plant, or buy aloe vera gel over the counter. The gel obtained from the plant itself is the leaf pulp and is found in the inner portion of the leaves. The aloe juice is found just beneath the outer skin of the leaves. However, while using it directly on the skin at home, one should wash the plant well and observe total hygiene.

Say yes to fruits

Fruit masks also help dark marks. Mix ripe papaya pulp with grated cucumber, tomato pulp and oranges. Apply the pack daily on the face and wash it off after half an hour. The pack not only lightens skin colour, but also revitalizes the skin and removes dead epithelial cells.

Heard of the aspirin remedy?

You can also powder an aspirin tablet and add honey, with a few drops of water. Apply on the scars and leave on for 10 to 15 minutes. Moisten with water and rub gently. Then wash off.

Don’t ignore the humble soda

Make a paste with bicarbonate of soda (baking soda) and a little water and apply daily on the areas with scars. Leave on for 5 minutes and wash off with water.

A WORD OF WARNING

A word of warning! Never pick pimples or blackheads with the nails. This can cause the condition to spread and also leave marks on the skin.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)