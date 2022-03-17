First Time In 2 Years, Holi Without COVID Fear: Simple Guidelines To Keep Your Celebrations Stress-Free

Are you excited to celebrate Holi without the fear of COVID-19? But don't forget to protect your skin, hair and eyes from adulterated colours.

The celebration of colours-Holi is here. People are preparing to celebrate Holi with zeal and passion, with the government relaxing all social distance norms and the number of Covid 19 cases at an all-time low. As you prepare to be splashed and coloured by others, there are several precautions you may take to protect your skin and eyes.

Enjoy playing Holi but don't want it to have an adverse effect on your hair and complexion? Dr. Parinita Kaur, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, encourages people to follow these simple guidelines to keep your Holi celebrations stress-free this year. Keep reading:

Skin protection

The market is inundated with various colours. The majority of them contain hazardous compounds like mercury, asbestos, silica, mica, and lead. These are industrial dyes and alkalis, which are both exceedingly hazardous to human skin, especially the eyes. Switch to herbal colours to protect your skin from harmful chemicals. You can also make your own colours at home. Mixing besan and turmeric, for example, can provide a pleasing orange colour. Similarly, beetroot can be used to create a lovely pink hue.

Make a barrier between your skin and the colour before going out to play Holi. At least 30 minutes before venturing out, apply sunscreen and oil. Don't forget to apply the face oil and sunscreen to your ears, neck, and other exposed areas of your body. Trim your nails and apply glossy nail paint to avoid colours sticking to your nails for days. Apply clear-coated nail paint on your nails. To avoid colour seeping or becoming stuck around your nails, apply the polish to the skin around your nails as well.

Hair protection

Oiling your hair helps to keep colours from reaching the hair shaft and causing hair breakage when you wash them out. Massage your scalp well with coconut or olive oil to build a protective layer for your hair. After oiling, cover your hair with a scarf or bandana. Instead of leaving your hair exposed, twist it into a bun or pull it back into a tight ponytail. It will protect your scalp and prevent colour from being absorbed quickly.

Eyes protection

Apply a layer of cold cream or coconut oil around the eyes so that they can be protected. Do not wear contact lenses during Holi. If the colour goes into the eye, it is deposited in the contact lenses, where it can seep out and cause more serious chemical harm over time. Furthermore, any colour on the lenses can discolour them permanently, forcing their removal.

Wearing or removing these lenses with color-stained fingers could also cause chemical damage to the eye. Furthermore, filthy fingers can carry infections to the eye, which is particularly problematic for contact lens wearers. Wearing sunglasses while taking part in Holi will protect your eyes from the colour as well as the coloured water. Sunglasses will protect your eyes from harmful UV radiation now that summer is here. In case of any rashes, redness or itching, please seek medical attention.