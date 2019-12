Frequent hand-washing with soap can the skin dry and cause the skin peel and crack. © Shutterstock

Peeling fingertips is a common condition faced by many people. But it can be both uncomfortable and concerning. Skin peeling on the fingertips may occur along with other skin problems, such as a rash, itchiness, or dryness.

It is often the result of environmental irritants or other controllable factors. In some cases, underlying conditions may cause skin peeling on fingertips. So, if the symptom worsens despite your home treatment, it is better to see a doctor. They can help determine the exact cause and recommend appropriate treatment.

In this article, we look at some causes of fingertips peeling and how to treat address it.

Excessive handwashing

Frequent hand-washing with soap can the skin dry and cause the skin peel and crack. So, if you experience skin peeling on your fingertips, don’t wash your hands often, do it when it is necessary. And make sure to moisturize your hands after every wash. Also, avoid drying the skin with rough paper towels.

Sun damage

Too much exposure to the sun may cause sunburn and peeling skin is a common symptom that follows the sunburn. As far as possible, stay away from the sun to protect your skin. If you have sunburn, use lotions such as aloe vera to keep their skin moisturized.

You can avoid sunburn by regularly wearing and reapplying sunscreen on your skin.

Exposure to chemicals

Certain chemicals present in moisturizers, soaps, shampoos, and other beauty products may cause skin irritation, leading to peeling fingertips. Always use products marketed for sensitive skin.

People working in certain sectors like agriculture, construction, and manufacturing, may expose their skin to harmful chemicals. Exposure to cleaning products and solvents can also make the skin dry, and cause peeling.

Therefore, people are regularly exposed to chemicals should wear protective clothing. They should also wash and moisturize their hands regularly.

The climate factor

Cold winter temperatures can also dry out the skin, causing it to peel or crack. You can prevent dry skin in winter using a gentle skin moisturizer. Also, try to avoid hot baths and showers.

Cold weather is not to be blamed alone. Excessive sweating in summer can also cause peeling fingertips. Here the culprits may be the irritants found in bug sprays and sunscreen.

Finger-sucking habit

The habit of finger- or thumb-sucking may be the cause of dry and peeling skin in children.

Not just children, some adults may also have the habit of chewing the fingers when stressed or out of habit. This is also a cause of peeling fingertips.