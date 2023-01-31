February 2023: A Skincare Routine For Your Skin Type

Your February resolution to achieve healthy skin should begin with developing and sticking to a skincare routine appropriate for your skin type. Choosing skincare products with ingredients that favour your skin type should not be taken for granted. Skincare experts at Cetaphil share things to keep in mind when developing a skincare routine specific to your skin type:

For Sensitive Skin

Sensitive skin can present itself in several ways and respond to several triggers. Unfortunately, acute skincare needs can hugely differ from one person to the next.

In addition, using the wrong products can cause flare-ups if you have sensitive skin, and it can be a nightmare when an acute skin condition worsens.

If you have sensitive skin, it is essential to use specially formulated products to improve your skin's resilience.

With sensitive skin, it is essential to use products that help strengthen the skin's moisture barrier and soothe it.

Products with ingredients such as Niacinamide, Glycerin, and Pro-Vitamin B5 are precisely what you need to settle your sensitive skin and avoid flare-ups and breakouts.

For Dry Skin

If you have dry skin, the lack of moisture causes your skin to appear incredibly dull, particularly on the cheeks and around the eyes, so you should be sure to moisturize your skin properly with a hydrating moisturizer enriched with ingredients link almond oil, vitamin E and glycerin.

A daily-use cream like Cetaphil Moisturising Cream, with a rich and non-greasy finish, can restore the skin barrier and provide intense hydration for up to 48 hours.

For Oily Skin

An excellent oily skin cleanser and an exfoliator are essential to thoroughly clean your pores without over-drying your face, which can also cause breakouts.

Massaging ice-cold water into your skin also helps to reduce excess oil by minimizing the pores.

In addition, ingredients like shea butter and vitamins E and B5 improve hydration and level out the skin's texture.

