Facials Are Better Avoided: A Dermatologist Explains Why

In a lot of cases, facials can cause allergic reactions, thus leading to contact dermatitis, cautions a dermatologist.

When it comes to relaxing and de-stressing, or unwinding, a lot of people think the way to go forward is by booking an appointment at the parlour or a salon and opt for a traditional facial. An hour where you just lay and relax, as the esthetician goes through the many steps of a facial, which leads to you unwinding. It sounds absolutely perfect, right?

Well, think again!

Facials are better avoided, says Dr. Manasi Shirolikar, Consultant Dermatologist and Founder of Online Consulting Brand drmanasiskin.com.

Say 'No' to facials

People are often tempted to also get a facial before an important event, in hopes that their face will be glowing for the big day. Are you one of these people? If so, please rethink your choice!

If you are new to facials, you may or may not know if the products suit your skin. "In a lot of cases, they can cause allergic reactions, thus leading to contact dermatitis," cautions Dr. Shirolikar.

Beware of the side effects of facials

If you're still considering getting a facial done, Dr. Shirolikar wants you to keep certain things in mind to avoid the possible side effects.

For those with acne prone or oily skin: If you have acne prone or oily skin, the massage step involves usage of essential oils or products containing essential oils. Sure, they will smell heavenly, and boost your blood's circulation, but they can cause your face to break out, as they would be too heavy for your skin, and lead to an increase in acne.

Inexperienced aesthetician: If the aesthetician doing your facial is a novice, they may end up damaging your skin's barrier, as the rubbing, and the massaging could damage the epidermis (outermost layer of the skin), that has, in some cases, left to cuts or bleeds that later lead to scarring.

Another thing to note: The exfoliation could lead to skin dryness. Physical exfoliation has its many cons. And it happens to be a part of traditional facials. This could be problematic for your skin, as it can irritate your skin and lead to micro tears, whilst also leaving your skin begging for moisture.

Do this instead of getting facials

An alternative to facials would be visiting a dermatologist to avail treatments, or have a personalised skincare routine built for you, one that will help you treat, exfoliate, moisturise, and get a sustainable glow, says Dr. Shirolikar.

Facials are better avoided, but if you still wish to opt for one, do it a few months in advance, if you have never gotten one, to know how your skin will react to it, she suggests.

And if you have gotten one before, always get a facial done a week before the big day, so that if your skin reacts to it, you have some time for a dermatologist to do some sort of damage control, she adds.