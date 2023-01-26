Face Yoga Could Help Treat Acne: Yoga Expert Mansi Gulati Explains How

Not just acne, you can even kiss ailments such as sinusitis and migraines goodbye with face yoga, says the yoga expert.

The worries of our day-to-day life affect our skin health, which gets reflected on our face as acne, premature ageing signs like wrinkles. These skin issues can affect your appearance and eventually your self-confidence. Struggling to get rid of acne? Face yoga can come to your rescue. Mansi Gulati, international face yoga expert and founder of Manasvani, says, "With face yoga, even the black patches of old acne can vanish permanently in a month's time."

Not just face yoga is beneficial for your skin health, you can even kiss ailments such as sinusitis and migraines goodbye, the yogi adds, while noting that the exercises need to be followed regularly and meticulously.

Causes of acne

Acne Is a chronic inflammatory skin condition. Overproduction of oil and a build-up of bacteria contribute to the formation of pimples. Face, neck, chest, back and shoulders are often the most affected areas as they have the largest number of functional oil glands.

A majority of people in the age group of 11 to 30 get affected by acne. It is not uncommon for some to develop acne as adults, after the age of 30 or 40. There are different types of acne like mild, moderate, and severe. The reason could be a severe impact of the pigmented skin condition due to stress and also fluctuating hormone levels.

Acne can severely affect one's self-confidence and self-perception.

Tips to get rid of acne

Beauty is a process that is developed from inside out. To maintain a beautiful skin, you need to clean up your inside and your outside. Eat correctly and do face yoga!

You may like to read

"Eating right should be a hobby and not a compulsion and doing face yoga should be a self-discipline for clear skin," says Mansi Gulati.

According to the yogi, acne is a more serious issue than we think. She elaborates, "It's not just skin deep but it goes way deeper. When you have acne, it is because something has gone wrong with your system. Often acne is a reason for low self-esteem and lack of self-confidence. If you have skin issue, it can be because of a digestive issue. So, you need to first get your digestive health right to get your skin health right."

The yoga expert practicing face yoga can help reduce stress, keep the system clean by getting rid of toxins and wastes and improve hormonal balance, all of which helps in treating acne.

Face yoga poses to combat acne

1. Chant 'Om' With A Smile

Close your eyes and smile slightly, whilst visualising the point between your eyebrows, as a balancing locus.

2. Balloon pose

Fill your mouth with air.

Hold it tight for 10 sec.

Place your Index Finger and hold the breath.

Repeat it for 5 times and 3 times a day.

3. Puff your cheeks

Inhale through the mouth and distend the breath from cheek to cheek, then release.

Understand the meaning of yoga

Mansi Gulati describes yoga this way:

The word Yoga means 'unity' or 'oneness'. It is derived from the Sanskrit word Yuj which means 'to join'. In spiritual terms, this joining is described as the union of the individual consciousness with the universal consciousness. At the practical level, yoga is meant to integrate the body, mind and spirit to unleash our potential in life through the practice of asana, pranayama and meditation.

This is a broad description on yoga, which has described yage in general as being intended for assimilation of the physical body and mind to accelerate our innate potential through the practice of breath-control exercises and observation of silence focusing all our attention on a particular object like the supreme being. Exercises of control of breath by inhaling and exhaling at specific intervals does integrate our body with our mind.