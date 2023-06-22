Face oils: Are They Good for Skin?

Not all face oils are necessarily suitable for the facial skin

Misconceptions about face oils among people have led to a misuse of facial oils and serums. Here are a few things you should know before buying facial oils.

Many beauty brands are coming up with face oils with claims that using such products can make the skin glow brighter; keep the skin nourished and hydrated; protect the skin from damage; reduce the appearance of wrinkles; etc. Do these facial oils really work? Which type of face oil should I use for my skin type?

Not all face oils are suitable for the facial skin

It is always a good idea to consult a dermatologist before using a skin product.

Dr. Shweta Nakhwa, Dermatologist, HL Aesthetic and Skin Care Clinic, Thane, Maharashtra, says, "While face oils may seem like a natural and pantry-derived solution, not all of them are necessarily suitable for the skin. Many oils on the market fail to take into account the skin's natural lipid ratio, which includes ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids, and can be comedogenic, leading to pore-clogging and acne. To avoid problems, oils should be formulated by skin type. In addition, oils may increase the likelihood of whiteheads, blackheads, and acne, as well as inflammation for those already struggling with acne."

TRENDING NOW

However, she notes that oils like organic coconut oil and Jojoba oil may be appropriate for other parts of the body to address dryness and itching.

"Essential oils are potent and may cause irritation if applied directly to the skin, which is why they should be blended with another oil. Essential oils are necessary because they serve as the "active" ingredient, such as tea tree oil for antibacterial and anti-acne purposes. It is always a good idea to consult a dermatologist to determine which non-comedogenic moisturizers are best for the face," Dr. Shweta adds.

Misconceptions about face oils

Many people do not know how to use facial oils and serums properly.

You may like to read

"Facial oils are essentially plant-based oils, which can either be composed of a single ingredient or a combination of various ingredients. Many skincare companies offer facial oils with additional ingredients that can help nourish and treat specific skin conditions. However, there is a misconception among people that facial oils can repair pores, provide glowing skin, or act as a cleanser. This trend has led to a misunderstanding of the proper use of facial oils and serums," says Anjula Masurkar, Clinical Director, Entod Beauty London.

Facial oils do not hydrate the skin

Anjula expounds, "In the field of chemistry and biology, terms are defined precisely, and skincare products are all about how substances interact with the skin. Many people believe that facial oils can hydrate their skin, but it is important to understand that water is not found in oil. In fact, oil is hydrophobic and does not attract or add water to the skin, so it cannot provide hydration or moisture."

Not all facial oils are beneficial for the skin

Some facial oils may appear to be a healthy, natural option, but they are not necessarily beneficial for the skin.

Anjula explains, "Some oils available on the market can be comedogenic, causing acne and pore blockage, and they can disrupt the skin's natural lipid ratio, which includes ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids. It is crucial to select oils according to one's skin type to avoid potential issues. Furthermore, for people who already have acne, using facial oils can increase the likelihood of developing whiteheads, blackheads, and irritation."

However, she advices using jojoba oil and organic coconut oil on other parts of the body to treat dryness and itching.

RECOMMENDED STORIES