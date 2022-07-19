Eyebrows Can Have Dandruff Too: Know How It Happens

Did you know you can get dandruff on your eyebrows? Here's why it happens and what you can do to treat it.

White flakes falling on your hairline seem normal to most people, but did you know that you can get dandruff on your eyebrows as well? From the products you use on your skin to weather changes, there are various reasons why eyebrow dandruff occurs.

Regardless of where it is, dandruff is referred to as seborrheic dermatitis, which is caused by a fungus called Malassezia. While eyebrow dandruff can affect anyone, babies are more likely to have the problem. It usually occurs when the skin around your eyebrows has a lot of oil-producing glands.

What Causes Eyebrow Dandruff?

One of the most common causes of eyebrow dandruff is seborrheic dermatitis. Other causes of the problem include a skin rash, irritated skin, and crusty, whitish scales. Scroll down to know more causes of eyebrow dandruff.

Dry skin

Extremely dry skin that flakes like dandruff can occur in those who live in harsh environments or very low temperatures. If the person moisturises their face frequently, this can disappear rapidly.

Eczema

Eczema is an umbrella term used to refer to different types of skin conditions. Dermatitis is another name for eczema. The majority of types result in dry, itchy skin and rashes on the hands, feet, elbows, and knees as well as on the face. Scratching the skin can make it redden, swell, and become even more itchy.

Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a skin condition that typically affects the knees, elbows, trunk, and scalp. It generates a rash with itchy, scaly spots. Psoriasis is a frequent, chronic condition that has no cure. It may hurt, keep you up at night, and be difficult to focus on.

Contact dermatitis

An allergic reaction to material or direct touch with it might result in an itchy rash condition known as contact dermatitis. Despite not being communicable, the rash can be extremely unpleasant. This reaction can be brought on by a variety of things, including cosmetics, scents, jewellery, and plants. The rash frequently appears within a few days of exposure. You must recognise and avoid the source of your reaction in order to successfully cure contact dermatitis. The rash often goes away in 2-4 weeks if the offending chemical is avoided. You might try using a cool, moist cloth to calm your skin and other self-care techniques.

Seborrheic dermatitis

Seborrheic dermatitis is a typical skin disorder that primarily impacts your scalp. It results in red skin, scaly spots, and persistent dandruff. Additionally, oily body regions like the cheeks, sides of the nose, eyebrows, ears, eyelids, and chest might be affected by seborrheic dermatitis.

What Are The Symptoms Of Eyebrow Dandruff?

Symptoms of eyebrow dandruff are similar to that of scalp dandruff, which include:

White or yellow flaky skin around the eyebrows

Red patches on the skin

Inflammation

Rashes on the face

Scaly eyebrows

Itchiness around eyebrows

Hyperpigmentation

Oily skin around the eyebrows

Prevention And Treatment

When it comes to treating eyebrow dandruff, doctors would recommend some over-the-counter medicines and medical treatments. As for prevention, here are some general tips that might help you:

putting on protective clothes when the weather is bad

try skin hydration using a facial moisturiser

protecting the skin from the sun's rays by applying sunscreen

monitoring possible allergies to avoid using them

avoiding touching or picking the affected area

identifying potential allergens and avoiding them