Expert-Backed Skincare Tips To Keep Your Skin Healthy This Monsoon

Rainy Day Radiance: Here are some skincare tips to help your skin glow this season.

Changes in weather demand changes in skincare too. However, following a simple yet effective skincare routine can help combat those zits and excessive oil without compromising your skin barrier. Dr Poonam Woike, Assistant Professor & Consultant Pathologist Geetanjali Medical College and Hospital, Udaipur, shares some skincare tips to help your skin glow this season.

Serum: Exfoliate and Treat: Serums are concentrated active ingredients in skincare that are more potent than regular Moisturizers. They are more target-specific and lightweight. A salicylic acid serum is used to prevent and treat clogged pores and mild forms of acne. Instead of layering too many products on your skin, a single serum with a combination of 2 potent actives can do wonders for your skin. The DermaCo's Sali-Cinamide Anti-acne serum has a combination of 2% Salicylic Acid and 5% niacinamide. Salicylic Acid is a beta hydroxy acid with keratolytic properties that help unclog pores and work as a chemical exfoliant. Niacinamide, conversely, is a form of Vitamin B3, a gentle, skin-friendly ingredient that helps reduce dark spots, boosts collagen production, and evens skin tone. Apply one pump of this serum on your dry face and neck. With regular usage, skin appears clear and even-toned. Make sure to take moisturizer at night!

As the skin care industry advances, formulation of ingredients with multiple benefits in a single product is trending. Here comes an essential step of topical skincare: using a broad-spectrum moisturizing sunscreen that can double up as a moisturizer and sunscreen. Treat yourself with nature candies: An antioxidant-rich diet helps boost immunity and adds glow to the skin. Consuming foods and fruits rich in vitamin C, such as lemons, tomatoes, oranges, strawberries, kiwi etc., improves gut health and boosts skin health.

Avoid overnight hair oiling: If you have acne-prone skin, avoid applying hair oil on the scalp and leaving it overnight. Instead, you can use oil on the lengths of your hair one hour before shampooing to reduce frizz.

Exercise daily: 5-6 times a week reduces stress levels, pumps up your endorphins, and improves blood circulation, producing a clear, youthful, glowing complexion.

Opt for Minimal Makeup: Instead of applying full coverage foundations, use lightweight makeup labelled non-comedogenic.

Get your beauty sleep: Topical treatments will only work if your body is well from the inside.

Gentle Face Wash: Washing your face twice daily can help remove excess oil, dirt, and grime.

Stay hydrated: This will help in the overall well-being of your health, skin, and hair.

Following the steps mentioned earlier can help give you happy, glowing skin this season.

