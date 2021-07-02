Enjoy Monsoon Without Making Your Skin Suffer With These Tips

Don't you love the rainy season? While monsoon brings respite from the scorching heat, it can also cause skin problems. Here are some tips to help you deal with monsoon skin diseases.





Monsoon comes as a relief after the scorching heat of the summer. While nothing beats waking up to the beautiful rainy days, it can sometimes take a toll on your skin. With monsoon comes humidity, which doesn't do skin much good. The heat and humid weather invite viral and fungal infections, a perfect breeding ground for skin infections. Some of the skin problems that might affect you include skin rash, itchy skin, acne pimples, and skin allergies. These problems usually affect people in the metropolises where pollution levels are very high. Hence, good skincare is pivotal to keep skin issues at bay during the rainy season.

Common Skin Problems In Monsoon

While most problems are not life-threatening, but it is vital to know of the possible risks. Some of the common skin problems in monsoon include:

Infections: The most frequent illnesses are faced with folliculitis (inflammation of the hair follicles), acne, and ringworm. Bacterial or fungal infections are the most common causes of these illnesses. Due to heavy perspiration, dehydration, phototoxic effects of the sun, and, of course, humidity, people are more vulnerable to illnesses during this season.

Hyperhidrosis: Excessive sweating in the armpits, palms, soles of the feet, face, scalp, and chest characterises this medical disease. During monsoon, these circumstances might worsen, resulting in body odour and illness.

Skin Allergies are common in places like Delhi, where pollution levels are exceedingly high. The upper back, wrists, and feet are frequently afflicted. Most of the time, the reason can't be determined because allergies can come from a variety of places.

How To Prevent Skin Diseases During Monsoon?

Since monsoon can increase your chances of developing skin diseases, here are some ways to prevent them.

Make sure you clean your skin often and do not let it get all greasy. Washing your more frequently will mitigate the risk of getting acne, pimples, whiteheads, and blackheads, making your skin appear unhealthy. Do not forget to exfoliate your skin at least once or twice a week to avoid your pores from clogging. Avoid using mist as it contains glycerine, which isn't good for humidity. It can make your skin feel sticky, and you might feel uncomfortable during the day. Water is the ultimate elixir when there is humidity outside. Keep yourself hydrated to keep your skin glowing and healthy. It is recommended that one should drink at least three litres of water every day. Use water-based serums and gel-based moisturizers instead of heavy moisturizers as they will keep your skin moisture-free, reduce oil and sweating as well. Take a mist around with you but do not let it dry out. Allow your face to breathe by patting it dry and removing any extra product. Not everything you see on the internet is worth the hype. So, be careful of what you see and apply it to your face. Putting things like lemon or baking soda on your face might cause skin problems. Try connecting with a professional before you put anything on your face.

We all have various skin types, which necessitates different skincare. There's no need to go overboard with skincare because excess of anything is never a healthy thing. Even during the sticky rainy season, if you follow the fundamental guidelines, you'll have bright and healthy skin.

(with inputs from agencies)