Enjoy Monsoon Without Making Your Skin Suffer With These Tips

Monsoon comes as a relief after the scorching heat of the summer. While nothing beats waking up to the beautiful rainy days, it can sometimes take a toll on your skin. With monsoon comes humidity, which doesn't do skin much good. The heat and humid weather invite viral and fungal infections, a perfect breeding ground for skin infections. Some of the skin problems that might affect you include skin rash, itchy skin, acne pimples, and skin allergies. These problems usually affect people in the metropolises where pollution levels are very high. Hence, good skincare is pivotal to keep skin issues at bay during the rainy season.
While most problems are not life-threatening, but it is vital to know of the possible risks. Some of the common skin problems in monsoon include:
Infections: The most frequent illnesses are faced with folliculitis (inflammation of the hair follicles), acne, and ringworm. Bacterial or fungal infections are the most common causes of these illnesses. Due to heavy perspiration, dehydration, phototoxic effects of the sun, and, of course, humidity, people are more vulnerable to illnesses during this season.
Hyperhidrosis: Excessive sweating in the armpits, palms, soles of the feet, face, scalp, and chest characterises this medical disease. During monsoon, these circumstances might worsen, resulting in body odour and illness.
Skin Allergies are common in places like Delhi, where pollution levels are exceedingly high. The upper back, wrists, and feet are frequently afflicted. Most of the time, the reason can't be determined because allergies can come from a variety of places.
Since monsoon can increase your chances of developing skin diseases, here are some ways to prevent them.
We all have various skin types, which necessitates different skincare. There's no need to go overboard with skincare because excess of anything is never a healthy thing. Even during the sticky rainy season, if you follow the fundamental guidelines, you'll have bright and healthy skin.
(with inputs from agencies)
