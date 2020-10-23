Being the largest organ of the body, our skin contains billions of small and invisible pores spread from the face to the legs. These small and tiny little holes on the surface of your skin are the home for hair follicles and sebaceous glands that discharges sebum – one of the main causes of acne and skin breakouts. These pores allow your skin to breathe by releasing sweat and oils. But these pores often get clogged and that is when you suffer from skin problems. Also Read - Red lentils for skin: 5 ways to include it in your beauty regime

One of the most common problems is open and enlarged pore. Enlarged pores are the small openings in your skin that release oils and sweat. This might seem like a teen's skin issue, but they are actually a very prominent sign of skin ageing. Excess sebum, dirt, and bacteria accumulated in the skin leads to open pores in your skin. You cannot change the number of pores that your skin has but you can definitely minimize and shrink them with easy and effective home remedies.

In this article, we are covering a few easy and effective home remedies to close those large open pores on your face permanently. These methods work from inside the skin by shrinking up the pore size and thus giving you a permanent solution for the same. Some of the home remedies that you can try in order to shrink your open pores are:

Ice cubes

Ice has a skin tightening effect that makes it a simple and effective home remedy. Applying ice cubes to your skin is one of the most effective and easy ways to get rid of large open pores. Ice shrinks the pores thus making it look tighter and firm. It also helps in boosting your skin’s health by increasing blood circulation. All you need to do is to take some ice cubes in a muslin cloth and apply it gently on your skin for a few seconds.

Apply steam

Steaming is one of the best ways to unclog the open pores. You can use a hot towel or a face streamer. You can also use a bucket full of hot water and take steam. Make sure to check the temperature so that you don’t burn your face.

Sugar scrub

Sugar is known for its amazing exfoliating properties. Grounded sugar not only exfoliates your skin, it removes the excess oil and dirt from the pores. Use sugar scrub twice or thrice a week to get rid of the gunk in your pores.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is an awesome natural skin toner that not only tightens your skin and reduces pores, but also restores the pH balance of the skin, making it youthful and flawless. ACV also has anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties that treat acne breakouts effectively from inside.

Egg whites

Egg whites are an excellent skin tightening agent that helps you to tone your skin and get rid of large open skin pores. It also helps in shrinking the large pores and also removes the excess oil from your skin. Making a peel-off mask with egg whites is super easy. All you need to do is take a bowl and add some egg white, whisk it well. Apply this on your face with pieces of tissue. Let it dry completely and then gently peel the tissue paper off. This will help you get rid of blackheads and whiteheads as well.

Try the above simple home remedies to get rid of your open pores. Let us know in the comment section below which one worked for your skin.