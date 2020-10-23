Being the largest organ of the body our skin contains billions of small and invisible pores spread from the face to the legs. These small and tiny little holes on the surface of your skin are the home for hair follicles and sebaceous glands that discharges sebum - one of the main causes of acne and skin breakouts. These pores allow your skin to breathe by releasing sweat and oils. But these pores often get clogged and that is when you suffer from skin problems. One of the most common problems is open and enlarged pore. Enlarged pores are the small